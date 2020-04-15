The Barrow County Board of Commissioners approved a hazard pay plan for its frontline first responders Tuesday, April 14, amid the coronavirus pandemic, along with a pandemic illness personnel policy that outlines procedures for those workers who become sick or are potentially exposed to the virus.
Under the hazard pay plan, 182 eligible Barrow County Emergency Services employees and sheriff’s deputies will receive an additional $250 per month per pay period during the duration of the statewide emergency period (which currently runs through May 13) and any other local emergency declaration. They will also receive an additional 25 hours per month of paid time off during the emergency period in the event they become sick and are not able to work.
The plan is expected to cost over $45,500 per month with a three-month projected cost of more than $136,500. The first payments will be made April 22, county manager Mike Renshaw said.
The plan will be paid for primarily through the county’s General Fund contingency funds, which currently total $273,400.
“The intent of those funds is to address any unanticipated expenses we may have,” Renshaw told the board, “and I think you would all would agree this pandemic is certainly one of those (situations).”
Renshaw said that as of April 8, at least four BCES first responders and four sheriff’s deputies had been required to undergo testing after possible recent exposures to COVID-19, and all the test results had returned negative. Those numbers did not account for a Barrow County Detention Center corrections officer, who told The Barrow News-Journal she tested positive for COVID-19 last month and spent three days in an Athens hospital. She has been isolated at her Barrow County home since March 31 while recovering from the virus.
Because of the heightened exposure risk for the frontline responders, Renshaw said he believed a hazard pay supplement was warranted. He said several other counties in the area, as well as the City of Atlanta, had approved similar plans.
“I believe we’re proposing a very reasonable and affordable plan during this unprecedented time,” Elizabeth Bailey, the county’s human resources director, said.
SPRING SPORTS REGISTRATION FEES REFUNDED
In another coronavirus-related vote Tuesday, the board approved refunding the full $51,741 that Barrow County Leisure Services collected in spring sports registration fees between baseball, softball, track and field and volleyball.
Each of the seasons were canceled due to the pandemic. The county had spent a little more than $25,000 of those fees in purchasing and distributing team uniforms, and the board had the option to keep that money.
But Renshaw said he and county leisure services director Dan Magee consulted with other recreation departments in the area and determined a full refund would be a “best practice.”
