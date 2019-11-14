Barrow County will be submitting a funding application to the state for just over $1 million in road resurfacing work.
The county board of commissioners, during its meeting Tuesday, Nov. 12, approved the county’s 2020 Local Maintenance and Improvement Grant (LMIG) application packet to the Georgia Department of Transportation. Under the state’s funding formula, Barrow County is slated to receive $831,410 in LMIG money while contributing at least a 30-percent match. The board approved a 34.8-percent match ($289,370).
The four resurfacing projects that will be funded by the grant money under the application include 2.79 miles of Rockwell Church Road from State Route 11 to State Route 53; 1.2 miles of Bill Rutledge Road from Matthews School Road to the Winder city limits; 1.01 miles of Thurmond Road from Jefferson Road to 1.01 miles north of Jefferson Road; and 0.97 miles of Mulberry Road from State Route 211 to Than Skinner Road.
Once the county receives its check from GDOT, it will competitively bid out the work plus additional projects to be funded from the Annual Road and Bridge Improvement Fund (non-LMIG projects).
All work is expected to be completed by the summer.
BENEFITS PACKAGE APPROVED
Also Tuesday, commissioners improved a new 2020 benefits package for county employees that will take effect Jan. 1.
The county is transitioning to a partially self-insured plan with Trustmark, a third-party administrator within the Aetna network. The cost of the plan will be $4.4 million after being negotiated down from the $4.9 million figure county officials gave the board as an estimate in October. The changes to employees’ coverage will be minimal, county officials have said.
The switch comes after Anthem, the county’s current provider, proposed a 35-percent premium increase for 2020.
County human resources director Elizabeth Bailey called the proposed increases “astronomical” and said it was therefore “a priority for us to look at other options.”
The county will have dental and vision coverage through MetLife, resulting in a 16-percent decrease in premiums, Bailey said. The county will also provide an employee assistance program for an annual cost of $2,600, which will be paid through savings received on the dental and vision coverage, she said.
The county will be entering into an agreement with Southern Scripts to provide prescription drug services with an overall anticipated rebate of $116,000, resulting in a direct savings for the county, Bailey said.
Chairman Pat Graham and commissioner Rolando Alvarez said they were glad the change would save taxpayers money. Alvarez said the county should explore taking some of the savings and rolling them into health and wellness programs for its employees.
“I think that would be a worthy endeavor and it makes sense because we’re looking to spend that money anyway on healthcare,” Alvarez said.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business Tuesday, commissioners:
•approved the purchase of a pothole patcher in the amount of $203,950, which will allow for more efficiency, public works director Autron Hayes said.
•approved the purchase of a replacement diesel dump truck in the amount of $73,446.
•approved the purchase of a replacement compact loader off state contract for $68,043.
•approved the purchase of an asphalt roller off state contract for $61,000.
•approved the purchase of a replacement heavy-equipment truck for the roads and bridges department in the amount of $51,507.
•approved the purchase of a new dispatch radio console for $85,000, which will give the county seven positions at the emergency services headquarters.
•approved a bid award to Speedway Ford for an animal transport vehicle in the amount of $59,507.
•approved the termination of a contract with C.S.R.A. Probation Services for probation services with the Barrow County Superior Court, effective Dec. 31. A new contract with Southeast Corrections, if approved by the other counties in the Piedmont Judicial Circuit (Jackson and Banks), will take effect Jan. 1. Barrow County manager Mike Renshaw said the circuit judges had requested a new provider due to “issues with” C.S.R.A.
•approved a memorandum of agreement between the county and the Prosecuting Attorney’s Council of Georgia for a victim’s assistance grant program. District attorney Brad Smith has made an application for $49,200 in funding. The grant period covers Oct. 1, 2019 through Sept. 30, 2020.
•approved $24,987 in modifications to the former 911 building on McElroy Street in Winder to store the new state-mandated voting equipment. The new equipment replaces voting machines that Georgia has used since 2002. The county elections office does not have adequate space to store the equipment.
•approved the payment of $37,745 to Baldwin Paving for asphalt materials provided to the county for patching and leveling on a portion of Mulberry Road from State Route 211 to Than Skinner Road in August.
•approved a special-use request to allow a car wash within the Highway Corridor Overlay on Parkway Pointe Drive in Bethlehem.
•approved a request to rezone 30.3 acres on Smith Cemetery Road at Hog Mountain Road for 12 single-family lots.
•approved a request to rezone 16 acres on Arch Tanner Road between Lynn and McElhannon roads for 12 single-family lots.
•approved a request to rezone 15.37 acres on Hardigree Road at Carruth Road for nine single-family lots.
•approved a request to rezone 4.16 acres at 974 Bankhead Hwy., Winder, for an auto body and repair shop.
•approved a new vehicle usage policy for county employees. Take-home vehicles will be assigned when the vehicle is necessary in an emergency response situation and/or when an employee’s responsibilities “requires them to perform certain job functions on a regular basis outside of their normal assigned schedule,” according to the policy. All employees who are assigned take-home vehicles will be required to live within 35 miles of their primary work location, or they will have to “make arrangements to park the vehicle in a lighted and secure location.”
•approved the receipt of a $20,000 grant from the Georgia Office of Highway Safety, which will be split between the Piedmont Area Traffic Enforcement Network and the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office to purchase traffic safety equipment.
•approved the receipt of a $10,000 grant from the state’s county association for the purchase of safety equipment and/or training.
