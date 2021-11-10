The Barrow County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday, Nov. 9, approved a pair of administrative level hires — including the new county operations manager position and removing the interim tag off the county’s current planning director.
In a unanimous vote, the board hired former Oglethorpe County chairman and CEO Billy Pittard as operations manager, a role in which he will essentially function as a deputy to county manager Kevin Little.
Pittard, whose starting salary will be $95,000, was recommended to the board by a county staff panel that interviewed him and two other candidates for the position, which was first advertised Sept. 1. According to his resume, Pittard has over 18 years of local government experience, first as public works director and county engineer for Oglethorpe County from 2003-2008. He was then elected as chairman and CEO and served three terms before deciding not to run for re-election in 2020. He spent most of this year with a civil engineering consulting firm that offers services to the public sector.
Prior to his time in local government, Pittard spent 20 years a chemical engineer for a pharmaceutical company. He is a graduate of Clemson University.
In his new role, Pittard will have a lengthy list of responsibilities, including, among others:
•conducting employee performance evaluations and making hiring, termination and disciplinary recommendations.
•assisting the county manager with strategic planning and strategy implementation.
•handling media inquiries, “often regarding politically-sensitive matters,” according to the job posting.
•managing major economic development-based initiatives and developing community-based project budgets.
•developing and administering budgets and managing financial operations.
•researching issues and writing reports for the county manager and BOC.
Little said all current executive positions in the county government remain in place and that Pittard will be assisting each department in their activities.
"Counties of our size and that are growing rapidly have this type of position to work on special projects and meet all the federal and state requirements needed for operations these days," Little wrote in an email. "This position will cover a wide array of tasks here in Barrow and work along with the departments for efficiency as well as broaden the scope in some areas."
Prior to the vote on hiring Pittard, the BOC was also unanimous in its support of naming interim planning director Rebecca Whiddon to the position full-time. Whiddon, a county employee since 2003 who previously was a senior planner, had held the interim post since May following former planning director Dan Schultz’s departure.
Whiddon was one of four candidates to apply for the position and was considered the sole qualified applicant, according to a staff report. Her starting salary will be $84,257.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business at its Nov. 9 meeting, the BOC:
•tabled until next month a request to rezone 8.7 acres at 1032 Atlanta Hwy. SE, Winder, near the Barrow County Airport, for a new warehouse to operate a pallet sales and recycling business so that concerns from the county airport authority that the building height could potentially pose a hazard to air navigation can be resolved. John Stell, the attorney for the airport authority, has said that if the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) determines buildings on the site would present a hazard after they’re built, the county would have to file to condemn the property on the authority’s behalf and tear the structures down.
•tabled until next a request to rezone 3 acres at 1411 Cronic Town Rd., Auburn, for the building of three single-family lots and a variance from a requirement that the lots would need to front a paved public road so a revised site plan can be presented that will resolve a property dispute between property owners. The applicant told the board he was planning to withdraw his variance request.
•approved a request to rezone 30.9 acres at 1257 Bethlehem Rd., Statham, for a single-family residential subdivision with 19 planned homes.
•approved a request to rezone 30.9 acres at 501 Argonne Rd., Winder, for agricultural and farming-related structures and activities.
•approved a contract with Precision Planning, Inc. for $178,545 to perform engineering design work for a water main replacement along a roughly 4-mile stretch of Pleasant Hill Church Road, beginning just north of Nunnally Road and continuing to State Route 211 at Dunahoo Road. A new 12-inch main will replace the current 8-inch main. The project, which has an overall price tag of just under $2.9 million, is being federally-funded through American Rescue Plan monies the county received and is required to be designed and constructed by 2025. According to county documents, there is an estimated 12- to 15-month period for the design phase and another 12 to 15 months estimated for construction.
•approved giving up the Beaver Dam Road water service area to the Town of Braselton for an upcoming annexation request so that the town can be the sole provider. County officials said there would be a higher infrastructure cost to bring water service to the area. If the parcels on Beaver Dam Road are not annexed, the county would request the town surrender the water service territory back.
•approved an agreement with the Georgia Department of Transportation for the county to provide right-of-way mowing and maintenance for the planned future roundabout at SR 211/County-Line Auburn Road and Mulberry Road.
•approved the purchase of a Ford F-150 for the water department at a state-contract price of $30,251.
•approved a reduction of animal adoption fees at the county animal shelter through the end of the year to $20 with the donation of a toy to Barrow County Family Connection’s Holiday Connection program.
•approved an agreement with planning consulting firm TSW to help the county with a review of its joint comprehensive plan, highway corridor overlay and other related plans, and a review of allowable uses in the M-1 and M-2 zoning districts. The maximum cost for the services will be $30,000.
•met in closed session for over an hour to discuss property acquisition, litigation and personnel issues. No action resulted from the session.
