The Barrow County Board of Commissioners, on March 10, approved a $2.85 million contract for the patching and resurfacing of 12 county roads.
The work is part of both the county’s Local Maintenance Improvement Grant (LMIG) and non-LMIG program. Allied Paving Contractors was selected as the lowest out of six bids. The company also did the county’s 2019 road patching and resurfacing.
The project list includes:
•Harry McCarty Road from State Route 11 to Winder city limits — 1.04 miles
•Mount Moriah Road from Auburn city limits to Gwinnett County line — 0.98 miles
•Bill Rutledge Road (LMIG) from Matthews School Road to Winder city limits — 1.2 miles
•Pleasant Hill Church Road (patch only – mill and inlay) from Hancock Bridge Road to State Route 11 — 1.04 miles
•Hancock Bridge Road (patch only – mill and inlay) from Pleasant Hill Church Road to State Route 11 — 1.15 miles
•Double Bridges Road from State Route 211 to Jackson County line — 2.07 miles
•Rockwell Church Road (LMIG) from State Route 11 to State Route 53 — 2.79 miles
•Mulberry Road (LMIG) from State Route 211 to Than Skinner Road — 0.97 miles
•Thurmond Road (LMIG) from Jefferson Road to 1.01 miles north of Jefferson Road — 1.01 miles
•Foster Road from Bethlehem Road to Bethlehem Road — 0.86 miles
•Dooley Town Drive from Dooley Town Road to cul-de-sac — 0.28 miles
•Georgetowne Drive from Mulberry Road to cul-de-sac — 0.93 miles
•Governor’s Lane from Georgetowne Drive to cul-de-sac — 0.09 miles
•Potomac Place from Georgetowne Drive to cul-de-sac — 0.09 miles
•Independence Court from Georgetowne Drive to cul-de-sac — 0.09 miles.
Commissioners also approved a 2020 road striping contract with Peek Pavement Marking for $62,684.
The project consists of 12.81 miles of striping on the following roads:
•Freeman Johnson Road
•Cronic Town Road
•Blackstock Road
•Etheridge Road
•Flanagan Mill Road
•Jim Johnson Road
•Grier Road
•Briscoe Mill Road
•Cedar Valley Trail East
•Perkins Road
•Wall Road
•Austin Road
•Lackey Road
•Greeson Road.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business at the March 10 meeting, commissioners:
•approved requests to rezone 49.47 acres on Mulberry Road to agricultural and 17 more acres on the same tract on Mulberry Road to residential for 12 single-family lots. The land is part of a planned residential master plan development from 2006 that contained over 600 acres but never materialized. Applicant Bruce Russell said he plans to divide the agricultural piece into five lots for family members. Neighboring resident Jim Beckemeyer spoke in opposition during public hearings on the request, saying it would have a negative impact on his property and present public safety concerns if road issues weren’t addressed. The residential rezoning came with a condition recommended by Chairman Pat Graham that several of the lots have a shared driveway, to be signed off on by the county’s engineering department.
•approved a code of ordinances amendment prohibiting the disposal of coal ash. While there are currently no state-permitted locations, such as landfills, in the county for coal ash disposal, proposed state legislation would increase the fees, and therefore profitability, of disposal and could lead to landfill operating seeking permitting in areas lacking prohibitions, county manager Mike Renshaw said. Renshaw cited a February 2014 coal ash spill into the Dan River in North Carolina, the third largest in U.S. history, which cost over $10 billion to clean up. He also mentioned that the Oak Grove Landfill, operated by Republic Services, is close to Fort Yargo State Park and Lake Yargo, which is a source of raw water supply for the City of Winder.
•approved animal control ordinance provisions that allow for a community cat/trap-neuter-release program. That program will be aimed at increasing the number of live felines taken from the shelter and alleviating complaints about nuisance cats. Stray or feral cats would be caught, neutered/spayed, marked by a surgical ear-tip and released in the area or location where they were captured by placement within a barn home or family home.
•approved the rezoning of 14 acres on Highway 211 at Ross Road for eight single-family lots. Commissioners had tabled the request in February to address fire safety concerns.
•approved the county’s participation in a cost-sharing agreement for a new Sixth Street sewer lift station in Auburn that will service a mixed-use development including the new city hall and residential developments. Yost Communities (Auburn Station) and Rocklynn Homes (Townes of Auburn) will also be participating. The county’s share for the project will be $840,000. The Auburn City Council approved the agreement last month.
•approved the purchase of new emergency medical dispatching software in the amount of $129,553 with a total cost of $138,693 after training and implementation. The software will allow the county’s emergency communications center to provide pre-arrival instructions to the 911 caller and provide for prioritization of emergency responses based on the nature of the incident, Barrow County Emergency Services chief Alan Shuman said.
•approved an amendment to the county’s purchasing and procurement policy aimed at speeding up the delivery of sheriff’s office vehicles that are purchased. Sheriff Jud Smith told commissioners at a work session last month that the delays can last up to a year due to the length of the bid process. The amendment would allow the county to use a local vendor that could provide or match state contract pricing for vehicles.
•approved the purchase of a new cargo van for the coroner’s office in the amount of $27,000 from Akins Ford.
•approved the appointment of Tom Clarke to the Senior Citizens Council on Aging to fill a vacant seat with a term that will expire Dec. 31.
•met in closed session to discuss pending and potential litigation. No action was taken.
