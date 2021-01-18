Barrow County is planning a wide-range review of and potential updates to its highway corridor overlay and future land-use map and has hired an outside consultant to help with those services.
At its Jan. 12 meeting, the county board of commissioners approved a professional services proposal from TSW to assist with planning for updates to the highway corridor overlay, potential revisions to one or more character areas and an analysis of the current future land-use map, specifically throughout the State Route 316 corridor.
The board approved the agreement at a cost not to exceed $150,000, though county planning and community development director Dan Schultz said he hoped the work could be completed at a lesser cost. The money will come from county planning and community development contingency funds.
The approved proposal is an expansion of a more “bare bones,” $18,000 proposed analysis by the firm that county officials pitched to the board late last year. After commissioners indicated they wanted to see the scope of the work expanded, now-former county manager Mike Renshaw and staff said they would come back with the board with a more detailed proposal in January.
The three-phase proposal includes a review of existing plans and regulations, character area review and market study; followed by draft elements and a board work session among other tasks; and closing with a final draft, formal adoption process and final materials.
Schultz said the findings and final adopted updates should assist the county with its broader comprehensive plan updates, which are due in 2023.
The BOC has often leaned on its current future land-use map in making zoning decisions, and there have been split opinions among some board members and developers seeking rezone and land-use changes when various requests have come up over the last couple of years.
“We’ve used this map as a guide,” BOC chairman Pat Graham said, “and if we’re going to follow it to make our zoning decisions, I think we need to take a closer look at it and make sure the designated uses are appropriate.”
Commissioners Rolando Alvarez and Joe Goodman agreed that the county would benefit from a “clearer” process for developers to follow when requesting re-zonings and land-use changes for properties.
“We don’t want (the future land-use map) to be just another check box for a rezone,” Alvarez said. “We want something that lets developers know, ‘Here are the things we’re looking for,’ and something that will also give our community stakeholders some more consistency (and better understanding) of the county’s long-term vision.”
In another vote Jan. 12, commissioners approved a resolution to develop a comprehensive transportation plan, particularly focused on the 316 corridor, which will be primarily funded through a $250,000 grant from the Atlanta Regional Commission. The county’s local match will be $62,500, which will be funded through county planning and community development special revenue funds.
Graham said the county should be prepared for future traffic pattern and access changes along 316 and the future 2,000-acre Project Rowan in Gwinnett County near the Barrow line, and that both the TSW proposal and development of the transportation plan through the ARC grant are good opportunities for the county.
“(Project Rowan) will be a significant catalyst (for future development in the area), and we need to make sure our corridor is really prepared to accept the additional businesses that will come.”
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business at the Jan. 12 meeting, commissioners
•approved a budget amendment in the amount of $7,391 for the current fiscal year to allow for the incoming state court judge and solicitor general to have the opportunity to enroll in the county’s health benefits plan. At county human resources director Elizabeth Bailey’s request, the board tabled a decision on the two assistant solicitor positions for 90 days, pending a further review by the solicitor general’s office.
•reappointed Brian Deaton to the county board of appeals (District 3) for a four-year term that will expire at the end of 2024.
•reappointed Joe Van to the board of appeals (District 1) for a four-year term that will expire at the end of 2024.
•reappointed Barry Norton to the county planning commission (District 1) for a four-year term that will expire at the end of 2024.
•appointed Kevin Jackson to the planning commission (District 2) for a four-year term that will expire at the end of 2024.
•reappointed Tiffany Coles to the Keep Barrow Beautiful board (District 3) for a four-year term that will expire at the end of 2024.
•reappointed Robert Lanham to the planning commission (District 3) for a four-year term that will expire at the end of 2024.
•reappointed Susan Litchford to the county ethics board (at-large) for a two-year term that will expire at the end of 2022.
•appointed Ben McDaniel to the ethics board (at-large) for a two-year term that will expire at the end of 2022.
•reappointed Paul Rice to the ethics board (at-large) for a two-year term that will expire at the end of 2022.
•appointed Ray Mattison to the county personnel review board (constitutional officers) for a four-year term that will expire at the end of 2024.
•appointed Stephanie Bramlett to the personnel review board (at-large) for a four-year term that will expire at the end of 2024.
•appointed Vickie Kiebler to the personnel review board (at-large) for a four-year term that will expire at the end of 2024.
•appointed Jim Litchford to the personnel review board (constitutional officers) for a four-year term that will expire at the end of 2024.
