After being kicked around for several months, a request to rezone property for the building of a nearly 250-home subdivision just outside the Winder city limits has been granted.
During a called meeting Tuesday, Oct. 22, the Barrow County Board of Commissioners approved Lawrenceville-based Corridor Development’s request to rezone 86.8 acres at 627 Hwy. 211 NW to allow for the construction of up to 247 single-family homes. The approval marks the next step toward the building of the first large-scale residential development in Barrow County since prior to the Great Recession.
Corridor’s plans have gone through several iterations and the version approved was scaled back from an original one that called for 182 single-family homes and 128 single-family townhomes. Corridor representatives have long contended a residential development at the site, just to the north of where the future West Winder Bypass will terminate at Highway 211, would be compatible with other current and future development in that area.
Commissioners endorsed the rezoning at their Oct. 8 meeting but delayed a vote on the request by two weeks so county staff could consolidate three sets of conditions — one by staff, one by the county planning commission and one proffered by the developer.
The final approval comes with a total of 11 conditions. Among those are that the development will include active play areas, athletic courts, a swimming pool and a cabana, which all will have to meet the minimum standard established by the county’s Unified Development Code. Chairman Pat Graham and others on the board had pushed for more active recreational amenities beyond the passive ones Corridor had envisioned, centering around the existing lake on the property.
At least 50 percent of the homes will be required to be 2,200 heated square feet and greater; no more than 30 percent will be between 1,850-2,200 square feet, and no more than 20 percent will be between 1,650-1,850 square feet. That conditioned mirrored general agreement among the board that the homes should vary in size.
Also, the development will be required to have decorative “wrought iron look” fencing along the full length on Highway 211 with brick or stone masonry columns spaced on 100-foot centers, and the fence will be set back at least 55 feet from the Highway 211 right-of-way, along with a 20-foot landscaped strip (15 feet along the front of the fence and 5 feet on the back of the fence). Graham and planning commission member Deborah Lynn have pushed for increased setbacks to prepare for the eventual widening of Highway 211 to four lanes — which the Georgia Department of Transportation currently has in its long-term plans — and guard against any future property encroachment from that widening.
Dan Schultz, the county’s director of planning and community development, said county staff received a revised site plan to go along with the conditions late Monday, Oct. 21, and had not fully reviewed it. An 11th condition was tacked on to the approval, stipulating that the final site plan would not come into contradiction with any of the other conditions.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business during Tuesday’s called meeting, commissioners:
•approved changing the county’s medical insurance funding model from a fully-insured plan to a partially self-insured plan, effective Jan. 1, 2020. County manager Mike Renshaw recommended the change as a means of achieving “significant cost savings.” The switch will not affect the benefits county employees are currently receiving. Renshaw said that if the county were to continue under a “fully-insured plan” from Anthem, it would be looking at a 35-percent increase in premiums. Instead the county and its consultants have received self-insured plan proposals from Anthem and Aetna and are currently evaluating those. A final recommendation is expected at the board’s next meeting, Nov. 12.
•approved the awarding of a project to Peachtree Construction Services in the amount of $60,450 to install new ballistic security glass in the tax commissioner’s office.
•approved a professional services agreement with BM&K Engineering and Construction for engineering and design services related to the grading of an 11-acre portion of Park 53 South in the amount of $21,500. The board previously requested that Renshaw get a cost estimate for grading 20 acres at the site. Renshaw said the costs turned out to be “significantly higher” and recommended proceeding with the original plan to grade 11 acres.
Following the called meeting, the board held its regularly-scheduled monthly work session. See coverage of that in the Oct. 30 edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
