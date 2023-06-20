A request to rezone 34 acres from agricultural to low-density residential (R1) for properties located at 537 Elder Road and 1467 Hardigree Road was approved by the Barrow County Board of Commissioners during its meeting on June 13. 

The Elder Road property, known as the Ira Lewis Elder Estate, is 12.52 acres and will be developed into a minor subdivision consisting of four lots of single-family homes.

