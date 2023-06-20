A request to rezone 34 acres from agricultural to low-density residential (R1) for properties located at 537 Elder Road and 1467 Hardigree Road was approved by the Barrow County Board of Commissioners during its meeting on June 13.
The Elder Road property, known as the Ira Lewis Elder Estate, is 12.52 acres and will be developed into a minor subdivision consisting of four lots of single-family homes.
The Hardigree Road property, known as the Sam Hardigree Estate, is 20.55 acres and will be developed into a major subdivision consisting of 27 lots.
Each lot will have at least two parking spaces.
The area is within the “rural reserve” character area of the county’s future land use map, which supports the proposed R1 zoning and is consistent with adjoining properties.
The approved plan shows 3.95 acres of open space and a detention pond, an active play area and a basketball court.
Conditions of the county’s approval include a 100-foot minimum setback on all lots with frontage along Elder Road, a required minimum of 2,000 square feet of floor area and architectural and landscaping requirements.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, the Board of Commissioners approved the following agenda items during its voting session June 13:
• A professional services agreement (PSA) with Mercer to begin the executive search for Barrow County Manager. The executive search will begin in July 2023. The county will compensate Mercer for its services with a base fee of $18,500.
• Fiscal year 2023 Specialty Grant Awards for the Barrow County Specialty Court programs. Each year, these specialty court programs are awarded state grant funds to assist with operating costs. Barrow County Drug Court was awarded $166,427; Piedmont Mental Health Court was awarded $91,676 and Barrow County Family Treatment Court was awarded $91,919. The local match for these grants is funded from the general fund, DATE funds and the drug participants fee fund.
• The purchase of an emergency rescue pumper from Fireline, Inc. for $775,000, of which $546,475 would come from the SPLOST 2018 restricted fund balance. $228,525 would come from the fire fund committed fund balance.
• The AXON Evidence Justice Service Agreement for $133,438 to cover from April 2023-April 2027 for the District Attorney’s Office. Axon Attorney Premier offers the most efficient solution to managing the massive increase in digital evidence used in criminal investigations. It provides unlimited cloud-based storage for evidence and allows attorneys to review evidence in less time and in one secure location.
• A change order to the Auburn Area Sanitary Sewer Expansion for the relocation of pump station “A” for ECP Autry, LLC., Engineering Management, Inc., and The Dickerson Group, Inc. for a total of $295,069, which will be allocated from the water and sewer project contingency line.
• A change order for the Auburn Area Sanitary Sewer Expansion on Lyle Road to allow the Dickerson Group to install the 14-inch force main from pump station “A” to be installed inside of the pavement of Lyle Road for approximately 1,995 linear feet. The change order costs $66,882.50, which will be allocated from the water and sewer project contingency line.
• An addendum to the EMI PSA for the Barrow-Auburn sewer system expansion for additional services not included in the original scope of services for the project, including the design and evaluation of an alternative force main route to avoid Lyle Road, the addition of a 228 linear foot gravity sewer line extension across the creek on 6th Avenue to the Howard Hawthorn property to the Harmony development, moving pump station “A” Autry Road pump station to the property of ECP Autry, LLC Mike Dye property to provide sanitary sewer service to neighboring property. EMI requested an additional $21,900 to their professional services agreement.
• An intergovernmental agreement with the Town of Bethlehem for water services.
• A memorandum of understanding regarding a water main construction upgrade at the Accent Springs development. This is to accommodate the county’s provision of water services to other properties in the area as they develop on Carl-Bethlehem Road.
• The eighth amendment to the landscape maintenance PSA with Tallent Lawn Service, LLC., for an additional 12 months from July 1, 2023, through June 30, 2024, under the current terms and conditions.
• The tenth amendment to the PSA between the county and Jarrard & Davis, LLP for legal services from July 1, 2023-June 30,2024.
• The tenth amendment to the existing PSA between the county and Tech Optics, Inc., for the provision of information technology labor and support for fiscal year 2024. Costs incurred shall not exceed $196,529 per year.
• Memorandum of Understanding between the Barrow-Braselton Joint Economic Development Authority (BBJEDA) and Barrow County for the funding of the economic development director position. Under this MOU, the county agrees to fund this position.
• Uniform business hours throughout the county will be implemented per the Code of Ordinances, which says county offices will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. All prior COVID restrictions have been lifted and eliminated the need to work from home or hybrid working hours.
• A resolution providing for the levy and collection of an annual ad valorem tax to provide funds for the payment of the principal of and interest on the $51,200,000 owed in aggregate principal amount of Barrow County School District General Obligation Bonds, Series 2023 to finance the acquisition, construction, renovation and equipping of a portion of projects within the school system.
• Amendments to the Unified Development Code to update zoning procedures laws.
• An amendment to the future land use map for roughly two acres from agricultural (AR) to low-density single-family residential (R1) into two single-family lots at a property located at 347 and 353 E Midland Ave.
• A special use request from county UDC for impervious surface allowance and a variance request for a buffer modification for a property located at 683 Carl Bethlehem Road, to accommodate the development of a commercial retail center that will feature a convenience store, drive-through restaurant and additional commercial uses in a property zoned as C-3. The property is in the Fort Yargo Small Water Supply Shed area, and as such, requires a special use permit for more than 25% impervious surface. The variance request is for the removal of the zoning buffer along the adjacent agricultural (AR) zoned property, which will allow the applicant to develop a full access driveway on Carl Bethlehem on one right-in/right-out/left-in access driveway on Carl Bethlehem Road as recommended in the project’s traffic study.
