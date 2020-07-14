The Barrow County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday, July 14, awarded contracts for a new tennis pro shop at Victor Lord Park and the grading of a portion of the Park 53 industrial park to the same company.
Bayne Development Group of Winder was selected as the “lowest and responsive” bid over 12 other bids for each project.
The $493,373 contract for the tennis building will allow the county to complete the entire tennis complex (which also includes eight courts) as part of Phase 1 of the voter-approved expansion of Victor Lord Park.
Commissioners had already approved a transfer of $800,000 worth of reserves last fiscal year to build the pro shop and a dog park during Phase 1 of the expansion. The county had budgeted $550,000 for the pro shop, and Bayne’s bid came in more than $56,000 under budget.
Bayne’s $373,373 bid for the grading of about 13 acres in the southeastern corner of Park 53 also came in under the county’s $400,000 budget for the work, which was raised through and economic development millage levy. The county had previously spent $21,500 on engineering and design services for the project.
County officials have long sought the grading as a way to improve the marketability of the vacant property.
“I’m glad to see a firm here in Barrow County give us a good price (on both the projects) and be able to do the work here at home,” commissioner Bill Brown said.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business Tuesday, commissioners:
•once again tabled an amendment to a 2007 landfill host fee agreement with Republic Services for the Oak Grove Landfill. The county is seeking to boost the host fees it charges Republic from $2.50 to $3.25 per ton, which county manager Mike Renshaw said would bring in an additional $30,000 per month to put toward road maintenance in the county. The item has been on commissioners’ agendas since February, but negotiations have been ongoing. Republic representatives have pushed back some on a rate increase, saying the current rate, which has been the same since the original agreement, is “generous” to the county, Renshaw said. However, he added, Republic is open to the increase if the county agrees to expand the landfill. The board plans to discuss the item again at its July 28 work session.
•adopted the millage rate for the county’s 2020 tax digest. The county adopted the “roll back” rates for the incorporated (8.78 mills, compared to 9.029 in 2019) and unincorporated (6.77 mills, compared to 7.089 in 2019) areas and reduced the economic development millage rate from 0.66 to 0.43 mills. The board also kept the fire district (2.28 mills) and general obligation bond (1.88 mills) millage rates the same and approved keeping the school millage rate at 18.5 mills, where it has been since 2007.
•approved a request to rezone 19.5 acres at the intersection of Tom Miller and Patrick Mill roads for five commercial lots. According to the site plan, the development would include a veterinary clinic, Dollar General and a RaceTrac convenience store.
•approved the purchase of cameras for 12 new patrol vehicles for the sheriff’s office in the amount of $81,540.
•approved the purchase of a new sign truck for the roads and bridges department from Akins Ford in the amount of $46,645.
•approved the purchase of the Microsoft Office 365 program for the sheriff’s office in the amount of $48,242.
•reappointed Bill Ritter to the Northeast Georgia Regional Commission Council for a one-year term that will expire June 30, 2021.
