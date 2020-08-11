The Barrow County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday voted down a rezoning request that would have allowed for the construction of a large, single-family residential subdivision at the intersection of Highway 53/Hog Mountain Road in Winder.
Developer Michael Carter and property owner Constance Maxey had sought to rezone a little more than 30 acres in a vacant hayfield to the northwest of the intersection and build 69 single-family homes, according to a revised site plan that reduced the number of homes from 87 in the site plan that was part of the rezoning request that the county planning commission recommended against unanimously last month.
The planning commission and county staff had objected to the request largely on the grounds that the proposed subdivision would not be compatible with the county’s future land-use map — which designates the property as “Rural Reserve” — and a majority of the BOC agreed with that line of thinking. The vote Tuesday on chairman Pat Graham’s motion was 4-3 with Graham and commissioners Bill Brown, Billy Parks and Rolando Alvarez in favor and commissioners Joe Goodman, Ben Hendrix and Isaiah Berry opposed.
Goodman made an earlier motion to table the item until the board’s Sept. 8 meeting so commissioners and staff would have more time to review the revised site plan, which wasn’t made available to the county by the applicants until late Monday. But that vote failed 4-3 along the same lines.
Dan Schultz, the county’s director of planning and community development, said he had reviewed the revised plans — which would lower the density to 2.28 units per acre but still qualify for R-3 development — but said the reduction did not change his staff’s recommendation.
During a public hearing on the request, Stanton Porter, an attorney for the applicants, reiterated attorney John Stell’s comments before the planning commission that the county was in need of more workforce housing and that the proposed development would be ideal because of its close proximity to the Park 53 industrial park, where the county has been trying to lure businesses.
Porter suggested there should be consideration to allowing the property and the proposed development to serve as a transition between the Highway 316 industrial corridor and the more rural pockets further up Highway 53.
But the request again drew opposition from Brandon Miller and Bryan Lackey, the son and son-in-law of Cynthia Miller, who lives across Hog Mountain Road from the property. Miller and Lackey repeated their comments before the planning commission — that the development would have an adverse impact on traffic at an already-dangerous intersection and that it would not result in the quality or price point of housing that the county was looking to attract.
The attorneys for the applicants had proposed the same conditions that the county has typically imposed on re-zonings for subdivisions, including that homes be a minimum of 2,000 square feet and said the homes need to be affordable for the prospective workers. They also said opponents were overstating the traffic concerns, given that the Georgia Department of Transportation is planning a roundabout at the intersection, which will be aimed at reducing the number of accidents there. Goodman cited that as one of his reasons for wanting to table, but Graham said that would not likely change the staff recommendation.
“This is clearly not compatible with our future land-use map,” Graham said. “I think the planning commission made a good call on this.”
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business Tuesday, commissioners:
•approved the rezoning of 12.95 acres at Doc McLocklin and Robertson Bridge roads in Statham for a 28-lot single-family subdivision to be built. Of the acreage, 2.1 acres are being rezoned to be combined with adjoining property.
•tabled a request by Bruce and John Russell to rezone 8 acres along Mulberry Road in Winder to build eight single-family homes until the board’s meeting scheduled for Sept. 8. The 8 acres are part of a 124-acre tract and the project has been proposed as a “minor” subdivision. But because a portion of one of the parcels was part of a previous rezoning earlier this year, county staffers said, the project would have to be developed under “major” subdivision standards in the county code. As a result of the confusion, the county planning commission had forwarded the request to the BOC without a recommendation. Hendrix made the motion to table so the parties can sort out issues raised by Bruce Russell over ownership records.
•approved the hiring of Chris Yancey as the county’s new public works director. Yancey, who has spent the last 23 years as public works director for the City of Loganville, will replace Autron Hayes, who resigned and left the county in late May to become the city administrator in Sylvester (a position he held until being hired by Barrow County in 2018 to replace the late Charles McGiboney). The county received 12 applications for the position and a hiring committee interviewed seven finalists last month. Yancey also spent six years as wastewater superintendent for the City of Monroe and has over 34 years of public works experience. He is scheduled to start work with the county Sept. 8.
•approved the purchase of 11 new pursuit vehicles and one truck for the sheriff’s office from Akins Ford in the amount of $446,422. The board approved an additional $124,866 for the outfitting of the vehicles by Dana Safety and the purchase of 20 lap tops for the sheriff’s office from Dell in the amount of $41,843. All those purchases were budgeted for in the county’s Fiscal Year 2021 budget.
•approved the annual indigent defense services agreement with the Piedmont Judicial Circuit Public Defender’s Office for the calendar year 2021. The circuit costs are split between Barrow, Jackson and Banks counties on a pro rata basis with Barrow contributing 47 percent, or $581,032 for 2021.
•approved supplemental agreements for GDOT-mandated design scope changes to the West Winder Bypass Phase 3 project, where there are now planned to be roundabouts at the proposed on and off ramps at the new Tom Miller Road intersection. GDOT will reimburse the county up to $456,816 for preliminary engineering work. Precision Planning will perform the preliminary engineering work.
•approved the replacement of network switching hardware at all county facilities except the judicial courthouse and detention center from MXN Corp in the amount of $107,096. The board had previously approved another bid, but that bid was pulled by the previous vendor due to errors, county manager Mike Renshaw said.
•approved a CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security) Act contract with the Northeast Georgia Regional Commission for delivering meals to elderly adults. The program is entirely federally-funded and does not require a local match. County leisure services director Dan Magee said the department is delivering around 80 meals a day currently — twice the normal amount.
•approved the annual federally-funded aging services contract with the Northeast Georgia Regional Commission Area Agency on Aging Division for FY21.
•approved the termination of agreement with the City of Winder for municipal court services at the judicial courthouse in order to accommodate the county’s new part-time state court, which will begin operations Jan. 1. The agreement with the city has been in effect since 2011.
•approved the purchase of a service truck for the roads and bridges department from Akins Ford in the amount of $87,070, which was a budgeted purchase.
•approved the acceptance of a $164,311 grant for the Barrow County Drug Court and a $90,943 grant for the Piedmont Mental Health Court.
•approved the renewal of an on-call tree trimming and removal service agreement with Premier Tree and Shrub, LLC in a not-to-exceed amount of $25,000 in any case except by board approval.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.