To ensure its ability to supply adequate sanitary sewer service to support growth and development, the Barrow County Board of Commissioners approved two resolutions March 28, which will expand the treatment capacities at the county's Tanner's Bridge and Barber Creek wastewater facilities.
The county currently operates the Tanner's Bridge facility for treatment up to 1,500,000 gallons per day (GPD). The Tanner's Bridge land application system (LAS) facility currently operates for treatment up to 500,000 GPD with an additional future capacity expansion for treatments bringing it to 2.5 million gallons of capacity per day.
The county's resolution will earmark and reserve 300 Equivalent Residential Units (ERU's), or 75,000 gallons per day, of its currently sanitary sewer capacity within the Tanner's Bridge facility and an additional 400 ERUs, or 100,000 GPD, of sanitary sewer capacity at the completion of the future facility expansion for at total of 700 ERUs, or 175,000 GPD.
The Barber Creek Facility currently operates for treatment of up to 500,000 GPD capacity and an additional future capacity expansion for treatment of up to 1.5 million GPD.
The county's new resolutions will earmark and reserve 200 ERUs, or 50,000 GPD of its current sanitary sewer capacity and an additional 1,600 ERUs, or 400,000 GOD of its future sanitary sewer capacity upon the completion of the Barber Creek facility expansion, which will come to a grand total capacity of 1,800 ERPUs, or 450,000 GPD.
According to county public works director Chris Yancey, this expansion is being implemented specifically to secure adequate sanitary sewer service for future commercial and industrial development and will give staff guidance when planning for future utility expansion and improvement projects.
There is no cost associated with these resolutions, which demonstrate intent and can be changed by future resolutions if needed.
