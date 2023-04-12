Tanner's Bridge Wastewater Treatment Facility

Tanner's Bridge Wastewater Treatment Facility

 Credit: Google Earth

To ensure its ability to supply adequate sanitary sewer service to support growth and development, the Barrow County Board of Commissioners approved two resolutions March 28, which will expand the treatment capacities at the county's Tanner's Bridge and Barber Creek wastewater facilities.

The county currently operates the Tanner's Bridge facility for treatment up to 1,500,000 gallons per day (GPD). The Tanner's Bridge land application system (LAS) facility currently operates for treatment up to 500,000 GPD with an additional future capacity expansion for treatments bringing it to 2.5 million gallons of capacity per day.

