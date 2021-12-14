Barrow County leaders got a first look at one of their big projects this week with a presentation of plans for updating the county courthouse and jail.
Silling Architects presented preliminary plans to expand both facilities to the Barrow County Board of Commissioners on Dec. 13.
Once completed, the project will add three more courtrooms to the judicial center bringing the total to nine. That project will require some remodeling of existing facilities as well as an addition to the center.
The project will also add 188 beds to the county jail and other necessary support service areas to accommodate additional inmates.
Both projects are being driven by the county’s rapid population growth and pressure on existing jail and judicial infrastructure.
The cost of the projects will be around $38 million and paid for from SPLOST funds approved in November by county voters.
In a related move, the BOC approved a $13,000 budget amendment from the jail fund to cover part of the cost of that study.
ZONING ACTIONS
In zoning business, the BOC:
• denied a rezoning from R-1 to AG and a related special use request for 12 acres at 1298 Carl-Bethlehem Rd. for a special event center. Neighbors to the property told the BOC that property owners are already operating at the facility without proper building permits and a business license. They cited numerous complaints about the property and related 911 calls due to loud noise and music. The property owner wasn’t at the BOC meeting.
• approved a rezoning from AG to R1 and variances for 3 acres at 1411 Cronic Town Rd. for three single-family lots.
• approved a rezoning for 2 acres from AG to AR at 1373 Hwy. 211 NE and variances for side setbacks.
• approved a rezoning for 27 acres at 570 Atlanta Hwy. from 3 to M2 with a variance to allow a gravel parking lot. The owner intends to use the land for a truck parking lot.
• approved rezoning 4.6 acres from R1 to AG at 776 Will Maynard Rd. for a horse farm.
• approved a rezoning of 12 acres from AG to R1 on Rat Kinney Rd. in Statham for five single-family lots.
• approved a rezoning of 12.6 acres from AG to R1 at Austin Reynolds Rd. Bethlehem for three residential lots.
• approved a rezoning of 8.6 acres to M1 at 1032 Atlanta Hwy. SE.
• tabled action for a rezoning of 136 acres at Finch Rd. at the request of the applicant.
OTHER ACTION
In other action, the BOC:
• voted to move forward on creating a speed hump ordinance.
• approved a text amendment to the county sewer ordinance.
• approved a contract with GIS 1 to provide GIS services for the county following the resignation of the county’s GIS director. Commission chairman Pat Graham said she wanted the county to get a GIS firm on board to bring the county’s GIS up to par with other counties in the area.
• approved a routine agreement with the NEGA Regional Commission for the county senior center.
• voted to approve a final change order of $269,000 for the Tanners Bridge Waste Water Treatment Facility. That new $15.8 million facility is slated to come online in January.
• approved selling surplus equipment from the county recreation and parks department.
• approved an agreement with Ascencion Program Management to oversee the upgrade of HVAC systems in the county judicial center.
• approved ordering 15 new vehicles for the Sheriff’s Office for FY23. The move is being made early due to supply chain problems with getting new vehicles.
• approved correcting an accounting problem for the new radio system with a $149,600 budget amendment.
• approved new, higher speed internet connections for county buildings with Comcast.
• approved a driveway easement agreement with the DOT for the county water and sewer department for the construction of the roundabout at Hwy. 11 and Hwy. 211.
