The Barrow County Board of Commissioners approved funding for the Tanner's Bridge Expansion Project, which will consist of a two million gallon per day (MGD) expansion and a new law building at the county's Tanner's Bridge Road Wastewater Treatment Plant using the 2018 SPLOST funds totaling $2 million to the Tanner’s Bridge Expansion Project account.

Engineering Management, Inc. provided the estimate project budget cost at the amount of $6,471,000, which includes the design phase engineering, surveying geotechnical and permitting fees, totaling $503,000.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.