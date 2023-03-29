The Barrow County Board of Commissioners approved funding for the Tanner's Bridge Expansion Project, which will consist of a two million gallon per day (MGD) expansion and a new law building at the county's Tanner's Bridge Road Wastewater Treatment Plant using the 2018 SPLOST funds totaling $2 million to the Tanner’s Bridge Expansion Project account.
Engineering Management, Inc. provided the estimate project budget cost at the amount of $6,471,000, which includes the design phase engineering, surveying geotechnical and permitting fees, totaling $503,000.
The Tanner’s Bridge 2 MGD project was not included in the fiscal year 2023 projects list and doesn’t have funding allotted to it. However, the county received $5,928,429 in extra SPLOST 2018 revenue, which the BOC has so far approved to use $3.2 million ($1.8 million for Fire Station #3 and $1.4 million for FY2024 Sheriff’s vehicles, which leaves a balance of $2,722, 218. The county’s finance department requested to use $2 million of the extra 2018 SPLOST funds to fund the expansion and the new lab building design for this project.
The Tanner’s Bridge sewer capacity is at roughly 85% capacity. The expansion of this plant will not be funded by the proposed bonding. Assuming current housing markets continue, the county will be expediting the design and permitting using the excess 2018 SPLOST funds. Any remaining funds can be applied to the construction to avoid delays.
OTHER BUSINESS
During the BOC's March 14 meeting, the board also approved the following items:
- Appointed operations manager Billy Pittard and public works director Chris Yancey as the proportional voting members on the Upper Oconee Basin Water Authority for a term of March 14-June 23, 2023, and for a term of July 1-June 30, 2024.
- The American Rescue Plan (ARPA) contract with the Northeast Georgia Regional Commission for Aging Services. The law, which was signed March 11, 2021, provided funding to carry out the Older Americans Act (OAA). The law provies funding for meal and senior related services. The Barrow County Senior Center will provie the delivery of meals to elderly and/or disabled pesons in the Barrow County section of the Northeast Georgia Planning and Service Area. The effective date of the conteact was Jan. 1, 2023, and all services must be completed on or before Sept. 30, 2024. The funning is 100 percent federal funding and does not have a match requirement.
- The initiation of the abandonment procedures for the right-of-way pf a portion of Lec Stone Road as no substantial public purpose is served by it.
- An engineering services supplemental agreement for the Park 53 North Water Main Extension-Cosby Road Route. County staff and engineers located an alternate route for the project after GDOT would have required an easement that would have passed through a portion of a septic field. The alternate route allowed the Park 53 North water main to be moved to Perkins Road and cross SR. 316 in order to avoid relocating to the septic field. County staff requested $41,685 from the water and sewer budget to cover the added cost to the project.
- A budget amendment for the Auburn Infrastructure Project, which is estimated to cost $8,825,925, out of which $7,142,660 have already been paid by the developers to complete the project. The board approved the amendment to capture the amount contributed by developers.
- The design and construction of a conference/training room in the unfinished top floor of the Historic Courthouse was approed by the BOC for a total of $722,218, which will be taken out of the 2018 excess SPLOST funds. If after the design there are insufficient funds to complete the construction of the proect as estimated, the remaining funds can be made available for other county facilities improvement projects, including the Tanners Bridge expansion. The county will use the space for traiing, retreats, executive session meetings and other various board and authority meetings.
- Emergency repair to replace the compressor on the cooling tower at the Old Courthouse. The price of the new compressor is $28,674 and will be allocated out of the buildings and maintenance fund.
- Quitclaim deed redemption to Bellmont Neighborhoods, Inc. after owner redeemed property after paying taxes owed, plus 30% premium.
- Rezone of 6.1 acres from agricultural to low-density single-family residential to allow four single family lots at the intersection of Austin and Lackey Roads.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.