The Barrow County Board of Commissioners (BOC) received its third quarter financial report for fiscal year 2023 (FY23) from chief financial officer Rose Kisaalita during its April 25 meeting.
The general fund revenue received about 84% of the budgeted revenue and collected over 100% of budgeted revenue for business licenses (102%), interest income (6,641%), miscellaneous income (165%) and other financing sources (106%).
Compared with FY22 general fund revenue, FY23 third quarter revenue was $2,823,325 more than FY22 with the greatest gain in interest earned at $991,360 more in FY23.
The general fund received about $2.2 million more revenue from taxes in FY23 than in FY22. The increases are in property taxes, sales tax, energy excise and insurance premiums.
By the end of the third quarter, the general fund spent about 67.6% of its budget.
Departments that spent over 75% of their budget include emergency services (79%), elections (81%), county manager (84%), non-departmental (88%), juvenile court (91%) and other financing uses (91%).
The general fund spent nearly 10% more in the third quarter of FY23 than was spent for the same period last year. General fund transferred $450,577 less in the third quarter of FY23 than for the same period in FY22. The majority of the transfers were made in the capital project fund.
The sheriff’s department’s total expenditures at the end of the third quarter of FY23 is $969,300 more than at the same time last fiscal year of which $908,197 was from personnel expense.
The detention center expenditure was $607,571 more in FY23 than in FY22, out of which $356,492 was from personnel costs and $352,523 was from contracted services.
Animal control total expenditures were at $184,537 more than in FY2022, of which $92,434 was from personnel costs and $52,367 from supplies costs.
The fire fund, which is funded entirely by property taxes, earned over 100% of its budgeted revenue. The fund spent $902,566 more in FY23 than in FY22, of which $826,972 was spent on personnel.
The FY2023 revenue is $1,582,246 more than in FY2, largely due to growth in the tax digest.
In the E-911 fund, which is always two months behind on revenue collection, about 49% of its budgeted revenue has been received by the end of the third quarter of FY23.
The special revenue fund spent about $47.9% of its budgeted expenditures by the end of the third quarter and received about 57% of its budgeted revenue. Since the FY23 budget includes $769,492 use of reserve funds, the percentage received of new monies is 81.4%.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.