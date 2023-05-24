The Barrow County Board of Commissioners (BOC) received its third quarter financial report for fiscal year 2023 (FY23) from chief financial officer Rose Kisaalita during its April 25 meeting.

The general fund revenue received about 84% of the budgeted revenue and collected over 100% of budgeted revenue for business licenses (102%), interest income (6,641%), miscellaneous income (165%) and other financing sources (106%).

