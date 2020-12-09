A proposed subdivision of more than 300 single-family homes in unincorporated Statham was shot down by the Barrow County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday, Dec. 8.
The board voted 6-0 — with commissioner Rolando Alvarez absent — to deny a request by Manor Restorations to rezone 95 acres at 575 Wall Rd. between State Route 316 and Atlanta Highway and change the future land-use map character designation property from Rural Reserve to 316 Innovation Corridor in order to build 318 single-family homes. Manor Restorations, which has been active in rezoning and development requests around the county in recent years, had proposed that a little more than 20 percent of the homes (67) be age-restricted to 55 years old and up.
The BOC voted 4-2 at its Nov. 11 meeting to table the request in order to get more information about sewer capacity for the proposed development but ultimately went along with the county planning staff’s recommendation to deny based on the position that the request was not in keeping with the county’s future land-use map.
Shane Lanham, an attorney for the applicants, has contended in public meetings that a change in land-use designation was appropriate and that the homes would complement future industry and businesses along the 316 corridor, giving prospective new workers places to live. The county planning commission did not make a recommendation on the request at its October meeting, but none of the panel’s members telegraphed their support of it.
The request also drew pushback from nearby residents and the Barrow County School System, with concerns ranging from the impact on traffic and existing infrastructure, to the price point and square footage of the proposed homes, to the population impact on local schools.
The proposed development was just one of several either currently being eyed or in the works in Statham.
Similar issues, particularly regarding traffic and infrastructure and the potential impact on schools, have also been raised within the city limits of Statham, where the city council is currently considering a request by Macas Development and property owners to rezone 75.5 acres south of Atlanta Highway along Moore Drive in order to build 197 homes. The council held a public hearing on that request Dec. 3 and is scheduled to hold a vote on it at its Tuesday, Dec. 15 voting session. Last month, the council approved the final plat for the 76-lot Lakes of Statham subdivision south of Providence Road, and building is expected to begin next year.
In another item on Tuesday’s BOC agenda, commissioners voted for a second straight month, at the applicant’s request, to table a request to rezone 18.15 acres at 725 R.D. Mack Rd. and change the property’s future land-use map designation in order to build an age-restricted community with 27 single-family homes, 126 townhome/condominium units and an estimated 12-15 executive suites at the front of the proposed development. The primary applicant has requested the tabling due to health issues.
That request garnered the recommendation of approval from the planning commission and the support of the school system on the basis that the homes would be age-restricted and the price points on the single-family homes would be higher, ranging from the high $400,000s to low $500,000s. However, the request has drawn opposition from representatives of the homeowners association at The Georgia Club due to concerns with traffic at the 316/Craft Road intersection.
OTHER BUSINESS
Among other business at the Dec. 8 BOC meeting, commissioners:
•approved a request by Harvey Lokey to rezone 68 acres at 1363 Finch Rd., Winder, for a 57-lot subdivision. The county planning commission recommended approval of the request last month, agreeing with staff’s recommendation that the development would be consistent with the future land-use map. The request drew opposition from neighboring residents who were concerned about the traffic and environmental impacts and the condition of Finch Road. Commissioner Joe Goodman noted the road is slated for improvements. Tripp Reynolds, who was representing the applicant, noted that the applicant would still have to go through engineering and permitting steps before being allowed to break ground.
•approved a request by Stephen Mobley to rezone 40.1 acres at 558 Union Church Rd., Winder, for a 38-lot subdivision.
•approved a Fiscal Year 2021 budget adjustment of more than $122,000 to add two full-time employees and one part-time employee at the tax commissioner’s office in an effort ease an increasingly burdensome workload and replenish staffing levels closer to where they were pre-Great Recession. The county plans to use excess local-option sales tax revenues it has collected to cover the costs.
•approved the allocation of more than $1.8 million in federal coronavirus relief money for improvements and maintenance along Pleasant Hill Church Road in Winder, remediation of several dirt roads around the county and additional paving of parking lot areas around Victor Lord Park.
•approved a sub-grant agreement with the Atlanta Regional Commission for a transportation study along with State Route 316/University Parkway corridor in Barrow between the Gwinnett and Oconee county lines. The board approved last year a resolution in support of the grant application. The ARC is funding 80 percent of the estimated $350,000 project cost and the county will contribute the remaining 20 percent, or $70,000, using money from its reserves. The county will now issue a request for proposals for consultant services.
•approved an aerial photography contract with Pictometry International for the company to perform two aerial imagery flights around the county over the next six years, with the first set for next month. The contract is for $11,654 per year for the first three years and $12,230 annually for the three years after that. The cost will be split between the tax assessor, E911, fire and planning and community development departments.
•approved the purchase of a used 2019 aerial pumper apparatus for the Braselton area for Barrow County Emergency Services in the amount of $820,000. The bulk of that cost will be paid for with federal CARES Act money.
•approved the purchase of replacement cardiac monitors from Master Medical Equipment in the amount of $218,430.
•approved a $94,500 contract with Po Boy’s Plumbing for work associated with the State Route 211/Old Hog Mountain Road roundabout project. A water main needs to be relocated for the future intersection improvements.
•tabled until January a vote on a proposal from TSW for planning services related to updates to the Highway Corridor Overlay, character areas and future land-use map in order to get more information about the proposed scope of work.
•approved the purchase of replacement playground equipment at the leisure services center in the amount of $83,231 from Astra Construction Services.
•approved a change in BOC meeting times from 7 p.m. to 6 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month starting in 2021. Jan. 12 is the first scheduled board meeting of the year.
•recognized BCES Capt. Glen Cain for being named Fire Official of the Year from the Georgia Fire Sprinkler Association.
