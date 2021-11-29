The Barrow County Board of Commissioners is now scheduled to hold a public hearing and vote Dec. 14 on a newly-proposed county ordinance that would allow for the installation of speed humps on county-maintained roads within subdivisions where speed-control devices are deemed warranted and where they are favored by a large majority of property owners within the subdivision.
Under the proposed ordinance presented to the BOC for review during a Nov. 23 called meeting, at least 80% of property owners within a subdivision would need to sign a petition in favor of speed humps or similar devices and submit it to the transportation division of the county’s public works department. For subdivisions not yet built out, a minimum of 60% of the units would need to be occupied for a petition to be considered.
Use of speed-control devices would be limited to residential streets where excessive speeding has been documented, and, if a professional traffic study finds the devices are warranted, the findings would be presented to the BOC for consideration.
Implementation of any speed-control devices within neighborhoods would ultimately be cost/revenue-neutral to the county under the ordinance. Each respective property owner in the subdivision would be responsible for a pro-rata share of the cost of installation and upkeep. Those costs would include traffic studies, device purchases and corresponding labor, signage and markings, and any related maintenance.
The county would create a special assessment district consisting of the properties within the neighborhood to pay for the devices. If the BOC approves any device installations, the initial cost would be a one-time charged divided among each lot, along with an annual maintenance fee of $20 per lot after that.
At least 80% of property owners would need to be in favor of removing future speed humps or similar devices through a signed petition, and their removal could only be considered after the devices were in place for at least one year. All previously paid maintenance fees would be non-refundable upon removal.
The county also, under the proposed ordinance, reserves the right to remove the devices at any time for reasons of safety, changes in regulatory requirements, laws or guidelines, and any new construction.
The new proposal comes after county officials told the board in October that complaints of speeding along county-maintained residential roads have been increasing in recent years. The board last considered, but failed to approve, a speed hump ordinance in 2006, but the board has been generally supportive of one in recent discussions, while saying that the issue needs to be citizen-driven from subdivision to subdivision.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business at their Nov. 23 meeting, commissioners:
•approved the appointment of Vickie Short as the new BOC clerk, replacing former clerk Danielle Austin. The position was initially advertised in September, and four candidates interviewed. Short has a bachelor of science degree from University of Virginia College at Wise and 10 years of local government experience. She has been the Flowery Branch city clerk since April 2020 and had been with the city since 2012.
•approved a participation agreement with developer Yost Communities, which has agreed to pay 100% of the cost and expenses ($23,815) associated with the impeller installation improvements at the Auburn pump station. and the CVS pump station. The sewer capacity upgrades will add an additional 200 ERUs for Yost to serve its newly developed residential lots while the county, in the interim, is managing the construction of the Auburn Sewer Lift Station work (construction of the infrastructure for the Sixth Street lift station).
