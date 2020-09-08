A proposed single-family subdivision of nearly 300 homes in the Braselton-Hoschton area of Barrow County still has some kinks to be ironed out.
During its meeting Tuesday, the county board of commissioners voted to table a requested change in conditions for the development of 92.23 acres just west of the intersection of highways 211 and 124 and south of Interstate 85 until its voting session scheduled for Oct. 13.
The applicant, Manor Restorations, requested the item be tabled Tuesday, and thus the planned public hearing was not held. Shane Lanham, the attorney representing the applicant, said the proposed development remained fluid and also cited their request for additional meetings with staff and ongoing concerns among residents in the area.
The property was rezoned for a master-planned mixed-use development in 2006 as part of a settlement between a developer and the county and had been planned to be developed with 197 single-family lots, 92 townhomes and 116,000 square feet of commercial space. But Manor Restorations has sought changes to the conditions that were attached to the rezoning related to exterior building materials, and the developers have also decided to scrap the townhome
and commercial components of the development, aiming instead, according to the most recent plan, to build up to 293 single-family homes with various amenities in the subdivision.
The county planning commission last month approved the request but added conditions that differed from the applicant’s proposed conditions. Among those, the panel recommended larger minimum house sizes.
Along with house sizes, the project has drawn concerns from residents over the size of the development in general and the impact it would have on traffic in an already-congested area. A group of residents attended Tuesday’s meeting and left after the board’s vote to share their concerns with Lanham.
