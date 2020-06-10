After nearly a decade, Barrow County is moving on from its animal spay/neuter-services relationship with Leftover Pets and plans to partner with another company despite public pushback.
The county board of commissioners voted Tuesday, June 9, to terminate the professional services agreement at the end of June and the lease agreement with the nonprofit for the Barrow Park Drive building that it helped refurbish in 2011. Commissioner Rolando Alvarez cast the lone dissenting vote.
In a subsequent action, the board unanimously voted to enter an agreement with CatSnip to provide similar services, though county manager Mike Renshaw and animal control director Jaclyn Fryman said the new partnership would enhance the county’s operational and programming opportunities and allow it to more adequately address feral cat issues in the community.
“Although Leftover Pets has been providing excellent services, I feel like this is really an opportunity to introduce positive change and some new ideas,” Renshaw said.
But the board received several public comments in opposition to the termination of the Leftover Pets agreements and execution of the new agreement. Among the concerns were the potential impact on low-income pet owners and their ability to have pets spayed or neutered and to receive other critical treatments as well as whether or not CatSnip would commit to providing services for animals outside of those housed at the animal control center. There were also concerns over whether CatSnip could handle spaying and neutering of dogs.
Renee Cardona, the operator of CatSnip, said she had a large network of distributors and that she would be able to order equipment and medication for the dog procedures.
Susan Thompson of Leftover Pets told commissioners that she handles some 600 requests for financial assistance every year and that more than half of the spay/neuter operations the nonprofit has performed in the county has been for individuals or families that wouldn’t have been able to afford the procedures for the pets otherwise.
“The advantages to keeping (the agreement with) Leftover Pets far outweighs the services offered by CatSnip,” Winder resident Lynn Hardigree added. “Leftover Pets has been a wonderful resource to Barrow County. “I’m afraid that we may have less animals adopted from the pound due to more people not having the resources to get them fixed. This clearly does not seem to be a good decision.”
Fryman sought to quell the public’s concerns, saying the county would have access to faster, higher-volume spay/neuter services through the agreement with CatSnip and that the company had pledged to work with people in need of financial assistance. She also said the county has been approved for a $15,000 grant to apply toward people in need of financial assistance with spaying or neutering their pets and is applying for another $15,000 one.
“(CatSnip has) agreed to address their pricing, and though it won’t be the same (as Leftover Pets), there will be additional resources offered. I believe it will be a good transition and give people more access to low-cost options.”
Under the current lease agreement, which the county and Leftover Pets agreed to in 2018, the county is required to give 90 days’ notice for the lease termination for the building, meaning the group has until Aug. 31 to fully vacate the building. However, also per the agreement, once the professional services agreement terminates — the end of June — the rent for Leftover Pets will increase from $250 to $1,500 per month.
In a letter to the community this week, Thompson and Leftover Pets CEO Amber Polvere said they felt blindsided by the notice to terminate the PSA, which they said came in a letter from county attorney Angie Davis that was dated June 1, and they appealed to the BOC to table the vote.
They also suggested the county was giving preferential treatment to CatSnip by not allowing them and any other companies opportunities to present proposals, in possible violation of the county’s purchase policies.
“Unfortunately, Barrow County officials have not been available to meet and discuss whatever grievances are leading them to terminate our relationship,” the pair wrote in the letter. “We want a chance to talk to the elected officials who represent the people of Barrow County and address whatever issues have occurred to lead to this decision. We think the people of Barrow County should know why they are losing the only low-cost spay/neuter option in the county. “We also feel that nearly ten years of a working business relationship deserves a more respectful conclusion than a summary dismissal.”
CONCERNS RAISED OVER PROPOSED ANNEXATION
At the end of a nearly three-hour, jam-packed meeting Tuesday, commissioners voted to send a letter to the City of Winder informally noting the county’s concerns with an annexation request into the city.
The request is to annex more than 240 acres south of Atlanta Highway and east of Russell Cemetery Road in order to build a mixed-use development with four industrial lots and a 387-lot residential subdivision. Such a development would more than triple the amount of homes over the currently-permitted amount under the county’s comprehensive plan.
Currently, the city’s planning board is scheduled to take up the request at its Tuesday, June 16 meeting, and, if a recommendation is made, it would then go before the city council for a vote at its July 7 meeting.
The city was required to notify the county of the request, and while the county has no authority to outright deny the request, it has until June 21 to formally declare legal and statutory objections to the request, county attorney Angie Davis said. While legal issues could ultimately be litigated in Barrow County Superior Court, objections over land-use and other statutory concerns would be put before an annexation arbitration panel that would be appointed by the Georgia Department of Community Affairs. And, the county would be on the hook for paying 75 percent of those arbitration costs, Davis said.
Among the issues pointed out by Davis and commissioners was the large impact such a development would have on traffic in the area and on the Barrow County School System, as well as current road conditions on Russell Cemetery Road. BOC chairman Pat Graham said the project should go through a developments of regional impact (DRI) study for interested local governments and jurisdictions like the school system to weigh in and that the city should be expected to pay for a survey to make sure it wouldn’t be creating an “unincorporated island” by accepting the request.
Graham said she hoped the county’s informal letter would persuade Winder officials to either reject the request or have the applicants withdraw their application and start over without having to go through a formal arbitration process.
Otherwise, the BOC would likely have to hold a called meeting by June 18 in order to send a formal objection letter to the city in time.
NO COMMENTS DURING BUDGET PUBLIC HEARING
Also Tuesday, the BOC did not receive any comments during a public hearing on the proposed Fiscal Year 2021 budget.
The proposed FY21 General Fund budget is just over $40.6 million — an increase of $1.1 million, or 2.8 percent, of the approved FY20 budget — and the total recommended county budget is a little less than $84.4 million, which would be a little less than $4.4 million over the approved FY20 total budget.
The proposed budget includes a 2.8-percent employment cost index pay increase for all employees except, sheriff’s office and detention center employees, elected officials and constitutional officers. Sheriff’s office and detention center employees are slated to get a 2.5-percent ECI pay increase effective July 1 and then a step increase effective Jan. 1 at the halfway point of the fiscal year. The county also plans to add a part-time state court starting Jan. 1 with $300,000 in budgeted expenses, which county manager Mike Renshaw has said will be offset by fine and fee revenues.
The board is scheduled to hold a final vote on the budget during a called meeting at 6 p.m. June 23. Renshaw said he is recommending the revenue-neutral rollback millage rate recommended. 6.77 mills for the unincorporated area and 8.78 mills for the incorporated areas.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business Tuesday, commissioners:
•agreed to remand a request for a change in conditions to an original master planned development back to the county planning commission. The request for a change in building conditions was related to a planned mixed-use residential and commercial development on 92 acres on Highway 124 in Hoschton, just west of its intersection with Highway 211 and just south of Interstate 85. The previous site plan called for 197 single-family lots, 92 townhomes and a pair of outparcels with 116,000 square feet of commercial space, but the applicant, Manor Restorations, LLC, is planning to scrap the townhome component and build all single-family detached homes on the residential portion. The applicants will present a revised site plan and request to the planning commission next month and the BOC would likely vote on the request in August.
•approved the issuance of revenue bonds by the Joint Development Authority (JDA) for the Farmington Hills Phase III project. Last month, the JDA voted to act as a financing conduit for the planned 180-unit apartment complex and transfer whatever money it receives through the arrangement to the Barrow County School System. The company plans to finance the project largely through the sale of federal and state tax credits and the financing of bonds not to exceed $25 million. It has been estimated the school district will likely receive a little more than $50,000 through the arrangement. The county does not have any debt-service obligation and its issuance of the bonds does not necessarily indicate an endorsement of the project.
•approved a $79,349 agreement with SCG, LLC, for the replacement of all county network switching hardware at all county sites except the judicial courthouse and detention center. SCG submitted the lowest of 12 bids ($67,664) and the final price also includes add-ons.
•approved a $35,823 contract with Precision Fenceworks for the installation of fencing at the future dog park at Victor Lord Park. Precision was the low bidder out of two bids received.
•approved a one-year contract extension with Tech Optics for information technology labor and support for FY2021.
•approved a one-year contract extension with Tallent’s Landscaping Maintenance for landscaping services for FY2021.
•approved a one-year contract extension with Jarrard & Davis for legal services for FY2021.
•approved a three-year contract extension with Southern Premier Contractors for on-call maintenance and repairs through FY2023.
•approved a one-year contract extension with Gruber Enterprise for building inspection services for FY2021.
•approved a one-year contract extension with Phillips State Prison for work detail. The cost will increase by $12,000 due to a raise given to Department of Corrections supervisory personnel.
•approved a one-year contract extension with Bob Sheldon, Inc. for wastewater operations professional services for FY2021.
•approved a 17-percent increase in EMS transport mileage fees from $10.25 to $12 per mile, which officials said would bring the county more in line with surrounding counties.
•set July 14 and Aug. 11 for the two required public hearings on proposed updates to the county’s unified development code (UDC).
•accepted a $15,000 federal “Secure the Vote” grant for spending nearly $25,000 for renovations to the county’s old 911 building to store new state voting equipment.
•approved a request to rezone 13.7 acres at Harvey Lokey Road and Pruitt Road in Winder for 11 single-family lots.
•approved the reappointment of Lisa Maloof to Georgia’s Innovation Corridor Joint Development Authority for a four-year term that will expire May 19, 2024. The authority includes Gwinnett, Barrow, Oconee and Athens-Clarke counties and is aimed at boosting economic and business development along the University Parkway Corridor.
•approved the appointment of Barrow County Emergency Services deputy chief Heath Williams to the Northeast Georgia Region 10 EMS Council for a three-year term that will expire June 30, 2023.
