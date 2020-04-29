The Barrow County Board of Commissioners on Thursday, April 30, will hold its first of a few planned work sessions to discuss the proposed county budget for Fiscal Year 2021.
The meeting will be held at 4 p.m. and conducted via Zoom and will be broadcast live on the county's website, barrowga.org.
Commissioners are not meeting in person due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Proposed budgets for the sheriff's office, detention center and the county's capital improvement plan for FY2021 will be discussed at the meeting, according to the agenda.
Dates for future work sessions have not been set yet.
The current fiscal year ends June 30.
