Barrow County is looking for ways to leverage the use of its American Rescue Plan funds and to shift priorities to help pay for its share of a proposed expansion of the Bear Creek water treatment plant.
The proposed plant expansion is estimated to cost around $58 million with Barrow's share of that at $9.7 million.
By using some of its ARP funds and applying for state ARP grants, the county hopes to shift the use of some of its local ARP funds toward the Bear Creek project.
Barrow County Board of Commissioners chairperson Pat Graham outlined the proposals during the board's Jan. 25 meeting. The board took no formal action on the matter, but may call a special meeting to approve a plan if BOC action is needed.
Graham said the county missed applying for state ARP grants in the fall, but that the process should reopen soon. She wants the county to apply for 50% funding from the state to pay for a new NE water tank, the Barber Creek Waste Water Treatment Plant and a water line at Hwy. 211 and Pleasant Hill Rd. Doing that would free up over $5 million that could go toward the county's share of the Bear Creek expansion, a move Graham said would maximize the use of ARP funds for local citizens.
"The overall bottom line is bringing that federal funding to the county of over $5 million," she said.
The county also plans to use $482,000 of ARP funds for a one-time retention pay for county employees with full-time staff getting $1,000 each and part time staff $500 each.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, the BOC:
• approved setting the fee schedule for upcoming elections in the county.
• discussed making a minor change to language in the county's United Development Code with a hearing slated for Feb. 8.
• discussed selling an ambulance to NEGA Medical Center as part of the larger move to have the hospital system run the county's ambulance services. The ambulance was left off an earlier part of the deal.
• heard a financial update where local sales tax funds are running ahead of budget.
