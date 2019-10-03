A dead body was found floating in a pond off Booth Circle in Winder on Oct. 2, according to a Barrow County Sheriff's Office News release.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is assisting with the investigation.
The body has been taken to the crime lab for an autopsy to be performed to determine the identity of the person and the cause of death, according to a news release.
The incident is still under investigation and the sheriff’s office will not be releasing any more information until the autopsy results have been released, the release said.
Check back for updates.
