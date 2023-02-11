On Thursday, February 9, the Barrow County Board of Education conducted interviews to fill the District 7 At-Large seat, previously held by Bill Ritter, and selected Kayla Hendrix to fill the seat.
When a school board member resigns their seat before the end of their term, letters of interest are accepted from interested candidates. Candidates must meet the minimum requirements for holding public office in Barrow County and should submit a detailed letter of interest in the position. Letters of interest were accepted from Jan. 11 through Feb. 3. A total of 16 letters were received.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.