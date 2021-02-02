The Barrow County Board of Education, at its Tuesday, Feb. 2 meeting, approved a guaranteed maximum price of $3 million to finish up three summers’ worth of renovation work at Apalachee High School once the 2020-21 academic year comes to an end.
Grahl Construction, which was hired by the school district in November 2018 to complete the renovations, will perform its final phase this summer, which will focus primarily on new flooring and paint finishes throughout the building, said Joe Perno, assistant superintendent for system operations.
Work on the 20-year-old building was initially scheduled to be done over four summers, with phases 1-3 including primarily HVAC system replacements, but Perno said Grahl was able to get that work completed over two summers and will finish up after school year. Other work is expected to include additional fencing and a few other miscellaneous items, including a new updated scoreboard in the gym, Perno said.
Perno said he expects the work could and should get completed under budget. SPLOST VI proceeds and money from the state’s Fiscal Year 2022 capital outlay funds will fund the work, he said.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business Tuesday, the board:
•heard from Jennifer Houston, assistant superintendent for business services, that the district saw a record $1.43 million in ELOST proceeds for the month of January. That was up from $1.24 million in December and up 22 percent over the figure for January 2020. Houston said ELOST collections remain “way ahead of” district projections when the FY2021 budget was adopted.
•approved the addition of Yancey Bus Sales and Service to the list of bus outsource vendors for FY2021. The transportation department still has Blue Bird buses in its fleet that need parts, which only come from Yancey. The estimated financial impact is $150,000, which will come from general budget transportation funds.
•approved the purchase of roughly $60,000 in additional bus radio equipment to make the new upgraded system the board approved in September fully operational. The purchases will be funded with ESPLOST money.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.