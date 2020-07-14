The Barrow County Board of Education, during a called meeting Monday, July 13, approved unanimously a tentative Fiscal Year 2021 budget and voted to keep the school district’s millage rate the same at 18.5 mills.
The total all-funds budget for FY2021 is proposed at roughly $201.6 million with a $137.46 million General Fund. The board will hold two public hearings next week on the proposed budget — 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 21, and 6 p.m. Thursday, July 23, at the district’s Professional Development Center, 179 West Athens St., Winder.
A final board vote to adopt the budget is scheduled for 6 p.m. July 28.
If the budget is approved without any changes, the district would be set to spend only $243,000 more over the approved FY2020 budget. The district plans to tap into its projected $30 million General Fund reserves to balance a projected $4.6 million deficit, primarily brought on by a $7 million cut in state funding due to the coronavirus pandemic’s effect on Georgia’s economy and budget resources.
That would leave the district with around $25.4 million in reserves, which would be enough to fund the district’s operations for more than two months in the event of an emergency and keep the district in stride with best practices, according to school officials. School officials had recommended drawing from the reserves over the prospect of the district enacting up to 11 teacher furlough days or eliminating planned step increases for teachers in order to make up the deficit.
The district will receive $82.2 million in state funding and anticipates collecting $44.75 million in local property taxes, thanks to a 6.6-percent growth in the county’s tax digest, along with another $3.6 million in vehicle taxes.
The federal CARES Act for pandemic relief will give the district $2.25 million to buffer some of the state QBE funding cuts.
More than 88 percent of the proposed budget includes salaries and benefits, and the district will be on the hook to spend $30.3 million alone just between payments through the state’s Teacher Retirement System and health insurance for classified employees.
The district is budgeting $33.9 million in capital improvement expenditures, $14.8 million of which will go toward renovation of existing buildings. Another $4.4 million is planned for an addition to Westside Middle School and another $3 million is slated for the BASA completion.
The district also plans to spend $1.18 million on IT projects and $874,000 on buses and transportation, and will spend $9.1 million on debt service.
The school millage rate will remain at 18.5 mills, where it has been since 2007. That would mean no change in school taxes on a $200,000 home, according to officials’ projections. Because the board did not “roll back” its millage rate to 18.095 mills when it approved a tentative millage rate last month, three public hearings were held. A handful of Georgia Club residents attended and requested the board consider larger tax exemptions for senior citizens in the future.
Editor’s note: A story in last week’s edition about the proposed school budget inadvertently stated that the $137.46 million figure was the all-funds budget total.
