The Barrow County Board of Education’s final scheduled meeting of 2020 was also the final meeting for outgoing board member Garey Huff.
Huff, a family doctor with Northeast Georgia Physicians Group, is retiring from the school board after serving two four-year terms.
“You’ve been with me since I started this job, and your guidance and counsel has been invaluable to me for my position,” school system superintendent Chris McMichael said to Huff during the board’s Tuesday, Dec. 1, meeting, while presenting Huff a plaque from the system and board for his years of service. Huff attended the meeting virtually as he has for most of the year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“This experience as a board member for the last eight years has been tremendous,” Huff said. “I’ve met some tremendous board people that have performed extremely well, and every board member I’ve ever served with has the entire student and faculty (body) of the Barrow County School System first and foremost on their minds. And that’s exactly what we need for good board members.”
Huff is being replaced by Vince Caine, who won election to the District 2 seat without opposition and is set to be sworn in Dec. 17. The board’s first scheduled meeting for 2021 is a Jan. 5 work session. Caine will be the only newcomer and was the only candidate beside other board incumbents to run in 2020, as Lynn Stevens (District 5 and board chair), Rickey Bailey (District 6) and Jordan Raper (District 8 at-large) won re-election without opposition. Raper will be starting his first full four-year term after being appointed to his seat in 2019 to replace former board member and current county commissioner Rolando Alvarez.
Huff encouraged more local people who are interested in the school system’s activities to run for the school board.
“We need good people on this board,” he said. “You don’t have to have a student in the system, you don’t have to be a teacher, you don’t have to be an educator. You just have to have a desire to help children learn.”
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business at its Dec. 1 meeting, the board:
•heard from Jennifer Houston, assistant superintendent for business services brought in a little less than $1.21 million in ELOST collections for November, about $800 less than in October. From January through November of this year, the district has brought in $13.08 million with roughly $494,000 of the September total coming due to corrections identified in a state audit. The total is a 15.1-percent increase over the same time period in 2019 and a 27.1-percent increase over 2018.
•approved Grahl Construction of Athens as the construction manager at-risk for renovations to Auburn Elementary School and the district’s transportation services building on Hal Jackson Road in Winder, as well as construction of the second phase of Barrow Arts and Sciences Academy.
•approved Charles Black Construction of Cleveland as the construction manager at-risk for renovations to Holsenbeck Elementary School and the district’s Center for Innovative Teaching and construction of the future elementary school at its Austin Road property.
•approved the adoption of a new Advanced Placement Human Geography Textbook for the high schools.
