During the Tuesday, June 6 Board of Education meeting, board members selected Charles Black Construction Company as the construction manager for the new Performing Arts Center and site improvements at Innovation Campus.
Reading assessment tool to be purchased
Also on June 6, board members voted to authorize the purchase of the Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (HMH) ELE Assessment for students in grades 1 – 3 at Auburn Elementary School, Bear Creek Middle School, Russell Middle School and Winder-Barrow High School.
The HMH ELA Growth Measure is a computer-based reading assessment that is administered three times a year, providing teachers with useful data they can use to design differentiated instruction and match students with appropriate levels of text. The administration of this assessment is required by the Georgia department of Education for all Literacy for Learning, Living and Leading (L4GA) grant-funded schools.
BUSES DECLARED SURPLUS
Superintendent Dr. Charles McMichael recommended 26 buses be declared surplus during the June board meeting.
CONSTRUCTION UPDATES
- Austin Road Elementary received its certificate of occupancy and the inside is being cleaned to prepare for guests and furniture. Sod will be installed this month. ARES will open its doors to students this August.
- Metal decking and additional slabs are being installed at the BASA II academic building.
- Complete rebuilds of the tennis courts at Apalachee and Winder-Barrow high schools are underway.
OTHER BUSINESS
The following are other items approved June 6:
- Approved fuel budget amendment of $200,000 from ESSER funds.
- Approved contract with Mauldin and Jenkins to provide financial statement preparation and audit services.
- Changed the threshold of Intangible assets to $100,000 and added wording to cover leased equipment or subscriptions to be in compliance with Governmental Accounting Standards.
- Recommended the continued use of contractors, ACS and FQS, in fiscal year 2024 for cleaning labor support.
- Voted to sell about $50 million of bonds to fund capital projects, buses and technology.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.