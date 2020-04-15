The Barrow County Board of Education sold $44 million in construction bonds Tuesday, April 14.
Tom Owens, with Raymond and James, told the school board at its Tuesday meeting the sale occurred Tuesday morning and that the district received 12 offers to purchase the entire bond series with “very tight bidding.”
After the cost of issuance, the district received a little over $43 million to fund a variety of future building projects, including a portion of the new Barrow Arts and Sciences Academy — the district’s third high school — which is scheduled to open in August.
The board had approved the sale March 3 to take place in early April, but it was delayed by a couple of weeks due to the coronavirus pandemic and a spike in interest rates. Owens said Tuesday the interest rates had come back down the market was more favorable for the sale.
Owens said the bonds still need to be issued through Barrow County Superior Court, but that can’t be done until the state’s Judicial Emergency, currently in effect through May 13 as a result of the pandemic, is lifted.
The sale will carry an interest rate of around 1.8 percent and will set up debt service payments through 2037, reaching as high as $9.5 million for fiscal years 2023 to 2027 and then about $8 million per year in other years.
The district collected about $12.7 million in sales tax collections from March 2019 through March 2020. While collections are expected to decline during the pandemic, Owens said they could decline 36 percent over the next year and still be in good shape with the debt service payments.
Jennifer Houston, assistant superintendent for business services for the school system, told the board the district brought in $964,000 in sales tax in March and lagged some, though she said February and March tend to be slower months.
“It’s not upsetting me too much, but we’ll see how the future goes,” Houston said.
