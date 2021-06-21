The Barrow County Board of Education is set to interview seven candidates for the vacant District 1 seat and could decide on its appointment this week.
The board will hold a special-called meeting 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 23, at the school district’s central office on West Athens Street in Winder to conduct the interviews in open session. The meeting is open to the public.
Lori Sands, Tremica Carter, Edwina Brewer, Kirsten Bradford, Jessica Jackson, Kenny Lumpkin and Barnard Sims — all residents of District 1 as required — submitted applications and qualified for interviews to replace former board member Debi Krause. Krause, whose last board meeting was earlier this month, resigned her seat after a little over six years of service because she plans to run for a seat on the Statham City Council this fall.
The candidate ultimately appointed by the board to take over for Krause will serve out the remainder of her term, which expires at the end of 2022, and will have to seek election to a full four-year term next year.
The last time the board went through an appointment process was in late 2018/early 2019, when Jordan Raper was appointed to replace former board member Rolando Alvarez, who had resigned to run for a county commission seat left vacant by the resignation of the late Roger Wehunt, a seat that Alvarez ultimately won. Raper was elected to a full four-year term in 2020.
In January 2019, the board selected Raper following candidate interviews for the District 8 at-large seat and approved his appointment a week later.
