In just 24 hours, the Boys and Girls Club of Winder-Barrow County exceeded its Giving Tuesday fundraising goal, raising more than $2,000 to “support its mission to inspire and enable all young people, especially those who need us most, to realize their full potential as responsible, caring, and productive citizens and leaders,” club leaders said.
Giving Tuesday, held this year on Dec. 3, is the largest global giving day of the year. Established in 2012 and held annually on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving, Giving Tuesday is a global movement to encourage people worldwide to give back to their communities.
“We are so thankful that various individuals, civic clubs and businesses decided to take this opportunity to invest in this organization, to invest in the lives of children,” said Derek Hutchens, director of the Boys and Girls Club of Winder-Barrow County, in a news release. “Often with a cause, or a fundraiser, when many give a little, no one has to give a lot.”
The Barrow County community showed its support for the Boys and Girls Club as donors contributed $2,205 during the club’s fundraising efforts. It costs the Boys and Girls Club of Winder-Barrow County just over $2,000 to provide after-school and summer programs for one child per year, while parents and guardians pay an annual fee of just $50 per child, leaders said, adding that no child is turned away for an inability to pay.
“We strive to ensure those who need us most can afford to have positive guidance and supervision after school and during the summer, while most parents are still at work,” Hutchens said. “We strive to make certain youth have daily access to role models and instructors who reinforce academics success and healthy lifestyle values. We strive to help put all kids and teens that enter our doors on the path for positive productivity.”
For more information on the Boys and Girls Club of Winder-Barrow County, go to www.winderbarrowbgc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.