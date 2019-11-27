The Boys and Girls Club of Winder-Barrow County will celebrate “Giving Tuesday,” the largest global giving day of the year, on Dec. 3.
Created in 2012 and held on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving, “Giving Tuesday” is a global movement to encourage people worldwide to give back to their communities, according to a news release.
“Giving Tuesday is an opportunity for the Barrow community to show its will to support those in need,” said Derek Hutchens, director of the Boys and Girls Club of Winder-Barrow County. “It's another avenue to place an investment in our most precious resource, our children.”
The club has set a goal to raise $2,000 in just 24 hours of giving. It costs the club just over $2,000 to provide programming for one child per year, while parents and guardians pay an annual fee of just $50 per child, according to the release. Additionally, no child is turned away for an inability to pay. The $2,000 the club hopes to raise on “Giving Tuesday” can fund a year's worth of programming for one child the club serves, the release said.
“Over 80 percent of our families live in poverty,” Hutchens said. “The club provides a critical high-quality but affordable after-school and summer camp option for youth and families who need us most. Schools get an organization that strives to reinforce educational values. Parents get peace of mind knowing their child is safe, and the community gets professional staff serving as positive mentors and role models.”
To support the Boys and Girls Club on “Giving Tuesday,” go to www.winderbarrowbgc.com and click “Donate” in the menu.
“Complete the donation form and know that your gift helps provide a safe and caring place — a second home — for local youth,” leaders said.
