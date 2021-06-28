The Braselton Cancer Center held its ribbon-cutting ceremony June 24 at Medical Plaza 1, next to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Braselton.
Services in the new facility began this week.
The center is a collaboration between NGMC, Longstreet Clinic and Northeast Georgia Physicians Group. The new facility has an expanded space and dedicated entrance and parking for patients.
“This new collaborative space puts our patients’ needs front and center by providing a more cohesive environment with access to both medical oncology/hematology and radiation oncology services within steps of each other,” says Charles Nash III, MD, FACP, medical director of NGMC’s Cancer Services and medical oncologist with Longstreet Clinic.
“We understand how challenging it can be to navigate cancer care,” adds Kevin Matson, vice president of Cancer Services for Northeast Georgia Health System. “Our shared goal is always to create the best possible experience for our cancer patients. From the convenience of a dedicated entrance to the close proximity of services and providers, everything has been designed with patient comfort and healing in mind.”
While patients visiting Medical Plaza 1 could previously visit both Longstreet Clinic’s Medical Oncology and Hematology and Northeast Georgia Physicians Group’s Radiation Oncology, they had to travel to multiple places. Now, there are less miles to drive and steps to take. Longstreet Clinic has also more than doubled its previous space, adding a larger waiting area and more exam rooms for its patients.
“As the Braselton area continues to grow, this larger space for our patients and providers is crucial,” says Mimi Collins, Longstreet Clinic’s CEO. “The unified space means less logistics for patients to worry about, so they can focus on their health. I’m thrilled with the outcome of this group’s hard work and collaboration – a beautiful new healing space welcoming cancer patients with ease and accessibility.”
Through the expertise of 12 medical oncology providers, Longstreet Clinic is dedicated to providing the highest-quality, compassionate medical oncology and hematology care. Longstreet is also one of only seven practices in Georgia to be certified by the American Society of Clinical Oncology’s Quality Practice Initiative (QOPI).
Those clinicians partner with NGPG’s team of seven radiation oncologists, serving three locations across the northeast Georgia area. NGPG plans to add a second linear accelerator to its Braselton space in the future to help meet the growing demands of its patient base.
“The Cancer Center allows opportunity for better collaboration between providers,” adds Malay Rao, MD, NGPG’s primary radiation oncologist in Braselton. “We are literally just steps from each other, so we can more efficiently coordinate patient care and treatment planning without ever leaving the building.”
Longstreet Clinic and NGPG are integral parts of NGMC’s Cancer Services program, which provides care for almost 3,000 new cancer patients each year. NGMC is also an affiliate of Winship Cancer Institute of Emory University, which gives people access to closely coordinated treatment plans and access to more than 275 existing therapeutic clinical trials and research projects led by some of the top clinical investigators in the country.
