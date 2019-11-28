Braselton leaders will hold a hearing in December on a development request previously rejected by the town council.
In August, the Braselton Town Council voted to deny a master plan change for HECE, LLC, for 230 acres around the Publix shopping center on Hwy. 211.
Developers initially planned to construct a massive commercial development on the property, but those plans changed. HECE, LLC, requested a master plan change to allow 425 single-family homes, over 205,000 sq. ft. of retail/commercial space and five commercial outparcels.
On remand from the Superior Court of Jackson County, the council will hold another public hearing on the request on Dec. 9 at 7 p.m.
