Chief Alan Shuman announced the promotion of Brett Skinner to Deputy Chief with Barrow County Emergency Services, effective Aug. 3.
“Chief Skinner will help me guide this department into the future,” said Shuman. “I look forward to working with him in his new role.”
Deputy Chief Skinner began his career in public safety on Oct 9, 2005 as a firefighter with Barrow County. In Dec. of 2011, Skinner completed paramedic school and began working as an adjunct instructor for Lanier Technical College, assisting in the instruction of new EMT’s as well as working part time for Jackson County Emergency Services.
Skinner would later be promoted to the rank of Lieutenant Paramedic with BCES in 2017. He continued working on his career and was promoted to the rank of training captain, leading numerous recruit classes and helping to develop the counties in-house EMT school.
After a few more years of hard work and continuous dedication to the county Skinner would be named as the new of Barrow County Emergency Services. Deputy Chief Skinner is a Georgia certified fire chief as well as having completed every level of fire officer certification offered. Shuman said, “Chief Skinner has proven himself to be a leader inside and outside of Barrow County Emergency Services on a daily basis and I look forward to working with him, as our department grows.”
