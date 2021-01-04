Keep Barrow Beautiful will host a "Bring One for the Chipper" event Saturday, Jan. 9, where people can bring their Christmas trees to be chipped and recycled.
The event will be from 9 a.m. to noon between fields 8 and 11 at Barrow County Leisure Services, 80 Lee St., Winder.
AKA Tree Care is sponsoring the event and providing services. Those who bring a tree will receive free seeds, according to organizers.
