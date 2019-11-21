The Barrow County School System has had its most difficult year recently in seeking bus drivers, and it will remain short until training is completed for a new group of drivers.
At the same time, the school system has three “shuttle” runs to do every day that further complicates scheduling.
Ken Greene, assistant superintendent for support services, said a task force has been established to make some recommendations for changes in routes for the 2020-21 school year, which will start in the summer.
Greene said a bus consultant, School Bus Logistics, will work with the task force to make recommendations by February. The consultant will cost $24,950.
He said an intensive publicity campaign will be mounted from March to July to make parents and students aware of any changes.
A “three-tiered” bus system could be a change, he said. That would group grade levels — elementary, middle and high schools — together, which might mean changing starting times for the school day.
Greene said the shuttles from other schools to Sims Academy, AIM at the Center for Innovative Teaching and the new Barrow Arts and Sciences Academy were “a challenge.” Sims and the new high school, Barrow Arts and Sciences Academy, are adjacent to one another, but students go to and from Sims twice a day.
The new high school will open in August and principal Dale Simpson said Nov. 19 that he expects about 700 students.
Greene said maintaining the amount of instructional time for the three “shuttle” schools is important because those days are shorter already for students.
He said giving elementary teachers more planning time at the end of a day also is a goal.
Greene said an elementary school bus might be able to accommodate about 70 students — three per seat because of smaller children. For high school students, that number might be closer to 45.
Greene said the task force will gather information and consider alternatives and then ask for comments. He said schools have been notified to make the item a subject for discussion among the schools’ governance teams.
