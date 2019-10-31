The Barrow County School System may return to a past practice of doing two years of school calendars at once.
The district will submit two versions of the two-year calendar for a survey of comments on them Nov. 4-18. The survey will not be a vote, superintendent Chris McMichael emphasized.
Rather, the district will be seeking comments from residents, parents, teachers, etc., he said.
Cindy Beggs, assistant superintendent for planning and personnel, said the calendars will be for the 2020-21 and 2021-22 years.
She said the district gave the school governance groups the three calendars — A, B and C. Uniformly, she said, no one cared much for option B.
She described that version as the one with the latest start to school and no fall break and a short Thanksgiving break.
The other two versions will be the subject for the survey, Beggs said.
A is the “most similar” to the current calendar. It starts school in early August — Aug. 4 in 2020 and Aug. 3 in 2021. The C option has a short fall and short Thanksgiving break. It has a later start date — Aug. 11 in 2020 and Aug. 10 in 2021. In option A, teachers return to school the last full week of July.
She said the comments for options A and C were “fairly split.”
The board will get a report at its November work session and is expected to vote on a calendar at its December meeting.
