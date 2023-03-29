Camp Invention®, a nationally recognized, nonprofit summer enrichment program, is coming to the following locations near Barrow County:
* Mulberry Elementary School the week of July 10 -July 13.
* Mulberry Elementary School the week of July 10 -July 13.
* Rocky Branch Elementary School the week of June 5 - June 9 and June 12 - June 16.
* Monroe Country Day School the week of June 5 - June 9.
Camp Invention is the only nationally recognized summer program focused on creativity, innovation, real-world problem solving and the spirit of invention. Through hands-on programming, Camp Invention encourages children entering kindergarten through sixth grade to explore science, technology, engineering and mathematics curricula inspired by some of the world's greatest inventors. Since 1990, its education programs have served more than 2.2 million children, and 229,000 teachers and leadership interns.
Regional program sponsors include Overdeck Family Foundation, General Motors and H.B. Fuller Company Foundation.
A program of the National Inventors Hall of Fame®, in partnership with the United States Patent and Trademark Office, Camp Invention challenges children in grades K-6 to tap into their natural curiosity and use their creativity to solve problems. Through hands-on activities, Camp Invention promotes STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) learning and builds confidence, leadership, perseverance and resourcefulness while encouraging entrepreneurship - all in a fun and engaging environment.
Each year, the program features a new curriculum inspired by some of our nation's most world-changing inventors - the National Inventors Hall of Fame Inductees. This year's Wonder program encourages children to be confident in their ideas and explore their innovativeness through hands-on activities including:
Catching Air™: Children design and build their skate park by taking a confidence-building ride through physics, engineering and art.
Invention Celebration™: Campers take on the role of event planners as they throw a party celebrating creativity and innovation.
MimicBot™: Children show their unique style when they transform a robot that mimics sounds into a one-of-a-kind animatronic stuffie.
Pop-Up Venture™: Big ideas come to life as campers design their own mini pop-up business.
"Both of my kids loved Camp Invention. They loved having the opportunity to create, innovate and iterate what they had learned," said the parent of 2022 Camp Invention campers. "They were intensely proud to tell of their work each day and to showcase their projects at the end of the week."
All local Camp Invention programs are facilitated and taught by qualified educators who reside and teach in the community. Camp Invention serves 118,000 students every year and partners with more than 2,200 schools and districts across the nation. For more information or to register, visit invent.org/camp.
