Local nonprofit Camp Twin Lakes announced last week that its summer camp programs for children with serious illnesses, disabilities and other life challenges will be moved to an online-only format in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Traditional overnight camp programs will be suspended through July 31 “out of an abundance of caution for the safety of the fragile families they serve and in collaboration with their partnering organizations,” leaders said in a news release. “However, Camp Twin Lakes’ leadership strongly believes that the opportunities for community-building, support, and respite that camp provides are essential to the health and well-being of their campers and families.”
The summer 2020 camps will be available through a new program called Camp Twin Lakes: Connect.
"Our mission has always been to provide exceptional, accessible programming to our campers. We are able to continue to fulfill our mission this summer in an innovative way,” said Josh Sweat, chief program officer with Camp Twin Lakes. “Through Camp Twin Lakes: Connect, we are adapting to meet the needs of our campers now and year-round. We are excited about the new touchpoints, resources and activities we will be able to provide to new and existing populations.”
Camp Twin Lakes is a non-profit organization that provides year-round, fully adaptive, and “deeply impactful” camp experiences to nearly 10,000 of Georgia’s children and young adults facing serious illnesses, disabilities, and life challenges. Camp programming traditionally takes place at their camp sites in Winder (Fort Yargo State Park) and Rutledge, and through Camp-to-Go programs at children’s hospitals around Atlanta.
For more information, call Brittany Dubay Gaddis at 770-842-9078 or emailbrittany@camptwinlakes.org. For more information about Camp Twin Lakes: Connect, go to www.camptwinlakes.org/about-us/connect.
