The Statham City Council hired a new city attorney at its April 21 meeting, the latest in a series of changes made or recommended by new mayor Joe Piper since he took office in January.
The council unanimously approved Jody Campbell as the new city attorney to replace Thomas Mitchell, who Piper said had provided legal services the city for the past 18 years.
Mitchell has guided the council through a tumultuous last few years that have seen the city become the subject of numerous lawsuits — primarily dealing with DUI arrests made by former police officer Marc Lofton and other open-records and open-meetings issues — and an at-times combative relationship between the council and members of the public.
Piper began his tenure in January after defeating two other candidates in an election last fall to replace former long-time mayor Robert Bridges, who decided last year to retire and not seek re-election. Two new city council members were also elected last fall — Gary Venable was elected and took the seat formerly held by Perry Barton, and Tammy Crawley won a four-person race to fill the seat vacated by Eddie Jackson, who stepped down to run for mayor.
Throughout the campaign, Piper vowed to revamp the city’s operations and has been aggressive in that effort so far. Piper immediately abolished the position of city administrator, fired a city clerk and replaced her with a former city clerk, hired a new city accountant and brought in Ira Underwood as the city’s new police chief following former chief Allan Johnston’s resignation last fall.
Piper said last week his recommendation to the council that the city move on from Mitchell was “strictly a business decision.”
“One of my goals, if elected, was that every department head, every employee, every vendor, would be evaluated so that I could be sure the city was getting what the citizens expect and the best bang for the buck, and as a city would make course adjustments as necessary. And that included evaluating the city attorney services,” Piper said. “(Mitchell) did a good job in most cases. This was just an opportunity for a new direction, maybe a new, fresh set of eyes and new ideas. I want to move the city forward, trying to bring some sunlight back into the city and put us back on the map in a good light.”
Campbell, who is also the city attorney for Arcade and Nicholson in Jackson County, is with Blum & Campbell, LLC, in Peachtree Corners. He earned a bachelor’s degree from Emory University in 2003 and graduated from the University of Georgia School of Law in 2006. He has been a member of the State Bar of Georgia since 2006.
Campbell was one of three candidates interviewed to replace to Mitchell, and Piper said he and some council members had a favorable opinion of him after observing city council meetings in Nicholson and Arcade.
“I think he’s going to be a good addition and help the city move forward in a positive light,” Piper said of Campbell.
COUNCIL SETS BUDGET WORKSHOPS
Also at its April 21 meeting, the city council set one of two work sessions to discuss the city’s proposed Fiscal Year 2021 budget.
The first session is scheduled for 3-5 p.m. Thursday, April 30, and the second, the one set by the council, is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Monday, May 4.
The meetings will be held at the Statham Community Center at 336 Jefferson St. and will be open to the public.
The city was late putting together a budget last year, and Piper said his goal is have to final approval of the FY2021 budget by mid-June.
Councilman Dwight McCormic said the council and the city should prepare for the economic impact the ongoing pandemic will have when considering the budget.
“Financially, we’re going to be impacted, especially in our sales tax base,” McCormic said. “I don’t want to find ourselves in the same position as last year. Last year’s budget season was a disaster. (The workshops) should get us in the right mindset for determining where we’re going to have to tighten the purse strings and prepare for several months from now.”
