BNJ: Please give a brief biography of yourself.
Sheats: I am proud to be an active citizen in our community. I have lived in Barrow County for most of my life and in Winder for the last 18 years. My husband, Reed, and I have two sons. I attend Winder First United Methodist Church, serve on the YMCA Board, volunteer in the Barrow County School System and am on the Zoning and Planning Board for the City of Winder. I have a Biology degree from North Georgia College and State University and a Master’s degree in Science Education from the University of Georgia. I worked in education for five years before I had my children and am fortunate to now work part-time with the Adult Literacy Barrow organization and for my husband’s business.
BNJ: Why are you running for this office and what are your main platform points?
Sheats: I have been serving on the City’s Zoning and Planning Board for three years. This experience has led me to desire a greater role in Winder’s future. If elected, I believe I will be a positive influence on our city by sharing my experience and offering new perspectives in leadership. If elected, I plan to focus on the following items during my term:
•Listening to constituents: I greatly enjoy listening and talking to others in this community, and I will be a voice for those I represent.
•Smart growth: I will strive to ensure that our growth happens in a beneficial way while seeking to preserve the historical qualities that make our city a great place to live.
•Helping local businesses: My husband is a local business owner, operating a small engineering firm from an office in downtown Winder for the last 13 years. From my experience helping him manage the business, I understand many of the opportunities and challenges that business owners in Winder face.
•Infrastructure: To continue growth in Winder and Barrow County, our infrastructure must be fully functional which requires both short and long-term planning solutions.
•Collaboration: I will seek improved collaboration and communication between Winder and our county, public school system and other cities within our county in ways that will help all of our local public entities succeed.
BNJ: What do you believe are the biggest challenges the city is facing over the next decade and what is the best way to address them?
Sheats: Infrastructure is a challenging issue as we experience growth and development in our area. We need short- and long-term plans in place to repair, maintain, and improve infrastructure. Roads and traffic are also a constant issue. Many of our roads are state highways and under the authority of GDOT in terms of planning and projects. We must foster a spirit of collaboration and communication between the GDOT and the city. To keep pace with the challenges that growth brings, comprehensive planning in all areas of city business is important to balance development with the small-town way of life valuable to many citizens. Budgeting and transparency are critical for all government entities. Comprehensive, prioritized and open planning allows the city to be the best stewards of our finances while providing transparency for its citizens.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.