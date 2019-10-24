BNJ: Please give a brief biography of yourself.
Persinger: I graduated from the University of Georgia with a degree in Landscape Architecture. I am the owner of Ridgeline Land Planning, Inc., a landscape architecture firm based here in Winder. My wife, Jennie, and I have lived in Barrow County for more than 20 years. We moved into the city limits of Winder three years ago. We are active members of First Baptist Church, Winder, where I currently serve on the Building and Grounds Committee.
BNJ: Why are you running for this office, and what are your main platform points?
Persinger: I chose to run for office for several reasons. Most importantly, I believe everyone should find a way to serve in their community. My background in land planning and development allows me to bring a needed perspective to the city council as Winder continues to grow.
In addition, I would like to help prioritize the spending of taxpayer revenue. I feel that the city council has proposed several new projects recently that are not immediate needs, while important infrastructure such as our stormwater systems and road maintenance continue to be postponed.
BNJ: What do you believe are the biggest challenges the city is facing over the next decade and what is the best way to address them?
Persinger: Our No. 1 issue moving forward is continued growth. Downtown parking, stormwater problems and traffic are just a few issues that we are currently facing. We need to work on plans for needed repairs while ensuring we are prepared for future maintenance and expansion.
We must also do a better job of communicating with our stakeholders in the community. That includes the taxpayers, county and city officials, and the school system.
