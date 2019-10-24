BNJ: Please give a brief biography of yourself.
Lanham: I am a 15-year resident of Winder, having moved here from Gwinnett County in 2004. I was born in northeast Missouri and attended St. Benedict’s College in Atchison, Kan., where I received a BA in Sociology. I also have a master's degree in Public Administration from the University of Delaware.
I worked for 35 years with the Internal Revenue Service, retiring in 2005. Since retirement, I worked with my wife for several years in her tax practice. I have also been involved in a number of civic activities including 10 years’ service on the county planning commission, seven years on the Winder Planning Board, 10 years on the Barrow County Library Board of Trustees and six years on the Piedmont Regional Library Board. I am a volunteer driver for Meals on Wheels.
My wife, Shirley, and I are the proud parents of two daughters, Casey and Ellen, and we have five grandsons.
BNJ: Why are you running for this office, and what are your main platform points?
Lanham: I am running because I want to continue to serve my community in some capacity. I have the time, energy and knowledge to be an asset to the council and a voice for the citizens of Winder.
I am committed to open, transparent government. I would like to see the agenda for council committee meetings, which take place every week, posted on the city’s website so that our citizens have some idea of what is being discussed at those meetings. Much of the work of the council is done in these meetings, and yet it is a challenge to find out what is being discussed at any given time. I also think that a record needs to be maintained of what was discussed and who was present at the meetings. I would also like to minimize the number of called council meetings since they are not well-advertised and thus not well-attended.
I want to ensure that the city’s money is spent appropriately and that we are planning for the future. Economic downturns are inevitable, and I want to make sure that the city is adequately prepared to weather such occurrences.
BNJ: What do you believe are the biggest challenges the city is facing over the next decade and what is the best way to address them?
Lanham: The biggest challenge we have as a community is attracting the type of business and industry that offers well-paying and stable employment opportunities for our citizens. Business and industry look for several things when considering investment in any community. Winder is well poised to provide much of what they seek, including access to transportation and utility services.
Business leaders also look for political stability and the willingness of local leaders to work together. This is one area that needs improvement. County and municipal leaders, as well as business groups, must be of one accord when seeking to attract investment in our community. What’s good for the City of Winder is good for Barrow County. What’s good for Barrow County will benefit the City of Winder. I think I can look at what we are doing from an objective point of view and move us forward.
