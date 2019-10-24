BNJ: Please give a brief biography of yourself.
Boughton: I am a retired vice president and senior trust account manager from MUFG Union Bank, N.A. in Los Angeles, Calif. and have approximately 40 years of trust, banking and finance experience. I was born and raised in Akron, Ohio. I attended Ohio State University and graduated with a B.A. in Journalism/Public Relations. During my senior year in college, I had my public relations internship with the Ohio Bankers Association and discovered a passion for banking. I married my wife Jackie in 1988, and we have one daughter, Amanda, who is married, works in fashion design and lives in Anaheim, Calif. I have a sister who moved from Ohio to Georgia in 1984. In visiting her over the years, I developed an interest in Georgia, and my wife and I decided we wanted to retire here. My wife and I are members of the Winder First United Methodist Church. I am an avid reader of history with interest in the Civil War and World War II.
BNJ: Why are you running for this office, and what are your main platform points?
Boughton: After moving to Statham in January 2018, I began to learn of the turmoil surrounding our city government and our police force. Even though the problem police officer was terminated several years ago, the city still wrestles with law suits, a negative image which has resulted from what I can see in a paralyzed city government. From my public relations perspective, the city did a horrible job trying to recover and put itself in a positive light. I have spent time on the Facebook page, "Statham Concerned Citizens," which appears to be comprised primarily of non-Statham residents who persist on tearing Statham down. I decided to run for city council applying my educational knowledge in public relations to improve the image of Statham. I do not believe we need to get rid of our police force. Instead, we need to build on our basics. Audits must be completed. The city government needs to function once again and work toward attracting new business which will increase our tax base.
BNJ: What do you believe are the biggest challenges the city is facing over the next decade, and what is the best way to address them?
Boughton: Even though the geography of Statham is only a mile radius from the old train station, it must apply governmental efforts, working with the Barrow County Chamber of Commerce, to put Statham in the best possible light and attract reputable businesses. I see the intersection of Georgia 316 and Georgia 211 to be a prime area for business development. Georgia 316 has a huge car count. I see no reason we could not attract businesses such as Chick-fil-A, a Hampton Inn, maybe a Cracker Barrel and certainly a gas station. During my banking years, I spent endless hours calling on businesses and establishing relationships. I would love to work with the city government and its residents in a combined effort to lure businesses to Statham. With the increased revenue, Statham would then have the revenue recourses to beautify its downtown, build sidewalks, create golf cart lanes, pave roads and work on its infrastructure.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.