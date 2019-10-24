BNJ: Please give a brief biography of yourself.
Terilli: I was born in Miami, Fla., raised in Boynton Beach, Fla. My family moved to Snellville in 1982; that’s where I met my wife, Sandy. After graduating from Brookwood High School, I enlisted in the U.S. Navy. After my four-year enlistment was over, I returned to Georgia, more specifically Athens, where Sandy was completing her degree.
After her graduation, we bought a book store in Athens and owned it for four years. We then moved to Atlanta where I worked in network engineering. We moved to Statham in 1997. I got my real estate license in 2008 and have been a Realtor since 2009. We have two rescue dogs.
BNJ: Why are you running for this office, and what are your main platform points?
Terilli: Statham now, more than ever, needs strong leadership. I have proven through my involvement with the Statham Business Association and 20-plus years of volunteering in the community that I have vision, and I am a strong leader.
I think the council has to communicate better with the citizens, and city hall has to better communicate with the council. We may sometimes disagree, but we need to cooperate.
Growth and change are coming to Statham, and we need to be prepared. There is no more room for, “that’s the way we’ve always done it.”
BNJ: What do you believe are the biggest challenges the city is facing over the next decade and what is the best way to address them?
Terilli: These are fantastic times for Statham. We are about to see a lot of growth, but our infrastructure is not ready for it.
We have to have our audits completed. We need to be able to apply for grants and programs to replace our aging water/sewer lines and repair roads.
Statham needs strong leadership and vision going into the next decade. I believe that growth will be our number one challenge. We have to be in a position to correctly manage it.
With completed audits, we will know where our starting point is and where to go from there.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.