BNJ: Please give a brief biography of yourself.
Singley: I am a lifelong resident of Barrow County. After graduation from Winder-Barrow High School, I received a bachelor degree from Georgia College and State University in Business Administration. After graduation, I returned to Winder to start a family. My wife, Christy, and I have one daughter, Lexi, who is also a graduate of Winder-Barrow High School and is currently a junior at the University of Mississippi. I am the owner/operator of Outdoor Works, a Winder-based landscape company that has been in operation for over a decade. I’ve been honored to serve on the Winder City Council for the past eight years, where I have chaired the Public Safety Committee. I want to work for you. With my experience, I know what it takes to find solutions and get things done.
BNJ: Why are you running for re-election and what are your main platform points?
Singley: I am running for re-election because I believe that Winder is right at the cusp of reaching its full potential, and I would like to continue to shape the future of my hometown. While the past eight years have brought many changes to Winder, I would like to still see more improvements in parks, with playgrounds and walking/biking trails; better connectivity from our neighborhoods to downtown Winder and Fort Yargo; and improvements in our infrastructure, in street conditions, storm water, and water/sewer capacity.
BNJ: What do you believe are the biggest challenges the city is facing over the next decade and what is the best way to address them?
Singley: I believe the biggest challenge the city is facing is growth, and how to properly plan for the growth we are expecting. I believe Winder must continue to be proactive rather than reactive. For instance, the acquisition of the Auburn Rock Quarry, by the cities of Winder and Auburn, to use as a reservoir that will store an additional 1 billion-plus gallons of water. We must continue to properly equip, train and staff our police and fire departments. We must continue to work in conjunction with GDOT on solutions for traffic on state routes that go directly through downtown Winder. And we also must continue to improve on our stormwater and rights-of-way.
