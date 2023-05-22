Captain Glen Cain retires from BCES

On Friday, May 19, Captain Glen Cain retired from Barrow County Emergency Services after 36 years of service. Although he is leaving BCES, his hard work isn't over as he will be joining the Georgia State Fire Marshal’s Office.
“Captain Cain has dedicated most of his life to the citizens of Barrow County and has served this department incredibly well,” said Chief Alan Shuman. “As the department fire marshal, he has become well known for his knowledge and his passion to help keep all businesses and citizens as safe as possible.”
Captain Cain started as a volunteer in Bethlehem. After going full time with the department, he worked his way up the ranks and served as a lieutenant. In this role, he shared his passion and knowledge with many that he worked with.
He then moved to the department's fire marshal’s office and was promoted to the rank of captain. The fire marshal's office is responsible for building inspections and ensuring all fire codes are met. It also investigates cause and origin of fires, works on community risk reduction, fire safety education and many other duties.
“We wish Glen well in his future work and I am honored to have worked with him, said Shuman. “He will be missed and we hope he will come back and visit with us.”
