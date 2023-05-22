Captain Glen Cain retires from BCES

Pictured (from left): Barrow County Emergency Services Fire Chief Alan Shuman and Captain Glen Cain

On Friday, May 19, Captain Glen Cain retired from Barrow County Emergency Services after 36 years of service. Although he is leaving BCES, his hard work isn't over as he will be joining the Georgia State Fire Marshal’s Office.

“Captain Cain has dedicated most of his life to the citizens of Barrow County and has served this department incredibly well,” said Chief Alan Shuman. “As the department fire marshal, he has become well known for his knowledge and his passion to help keep all businesses and citizens as safe as possible.”

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.