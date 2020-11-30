Improvements and maintenance along Pleasant Hill Church Road in Winder, remediation of several dirt roads around Barrow County and additional paving at Victor Lord Park will be paid for through more than $1.8 million in federal coronavirus relief money that was allocated to the county.
The county board of commissioners is expected to approve, at its Tuesday, Dec. 8 meeting, the earmarking of the money after agreeing during its Tuesday, Nov. 24 work session to place the proposal on the consent agenda for the voting session.
Earlier this year the county received $2.73 million in CARES Act funding and booked $2.03 million in the General Fund, with the remainder going to the Fire Fund. The funds weren’t restricted to any particular use, county manager Mike Renshaw said.
Of the General Fund amount, the county plans to set aside 10 percent as contingency money and the remaining $1.83 million for the road improvement and maintenance work over the next several months.
The bulk of that — $1.57 million — will be put toward paving and remediation work along the 6.1-mile stretch of Pleasant Hill Church Road between State Route 11 and Atlanta Highway. County public works director Chris Yancey said the road, which has become a major thoroughfare in the county, was a “prime candidate” for rehabilitation work to prevent further damage and more costly reconstruction. Yancey said several segments of the road currently have low Pavement Condition Index (PCI) scores.
Another $169,000 of the CARES Act funding will be put toward remediation and dust-control maintenance on more than 20 dirt roads totaling 10.2 miles. Yancey said the dust along some of the roads has made for more poor driving and visibility conditions.
The remaining $83,800 will be put toward parking lot remediation and paving of 79,734 square feet of Victor Lord Park. The paved surface will replace various areas of the new park expansion that are currently a gravel surface, Yancey said.
OTHER BUSINESS
Other items commissioners are expected to approve next week as part of their consent agenda include:
•an aerial photography contract with Pictometry International for the company to perform two aerial imagery flights around the county over the next six years, the first in January 2021 and the other in January 2024. Guy Rogers, the county’s chief appraiser, said the company will capture both top views and four-sided angled views of each property, which will assist the county in discovery of any non-permitted property improvements and hard-to-see properties, will “help greatly with” the upcoming countywide reassessment and will promote better efficiency in the tax assessor’s office by allowing employees to conduct more property reviews and audits from the office rather than through door-to-door inspections. Rogers said the four-sided angle images of properties will be tied in part to qPublic, but they won’t be available to the general public for security reasons and will require employee and authorized personnel passwords to access. The six-year contract will be $11,654 per year for the first three years and $12,230 per year the final three. The cost will be split between the tax assessor, E911, fire and planning and community development departments.
•the purchase of a used 2019 aerial/pumper apparatus for the Braselton area for Barrow County Emergency Services in the amount of $820,000. Of that, $704,188 will be covered through CARES Act funding and the remainder will be paid for through fire fund reserves. BCES chief Alan Shuman said the pumper would help with hotels in that area of the county.
•the awarding of a contract to Po Boy’s Plumbing for work associated with the State Route 211/Old Hog Mountain Road water main relocation project. The future roundabout at the intersection requires the county to relocate the water main. Po Boy’s Plumbing was the lowest out of three bids at $94,500. The work will be paid for through Fiscal Year 2021 capital improvement funds.
•a sub-grant agreement with the Atlanta Regional Commission for a transportation study along the State Route 316/University Parkway corridor in Barrow County between the Gwinnett County line and Oconee County line. Last year, the board approved a resolution in support of a grant application for the study. The ARC is funding 80 percent of the estimated $350,000 project cost. The county will contribute the remaining 20 percent, or $70,000, using money from its reserves. The county will now issue a request for proposals for consultant services.
•a proposal from TSW for planning services related to updates to the county’s highway corridor overlay, character areas and future land-use map. The initial fee is $18,000, and any additional work added to the scope would be brought back before the BOC for consideration.
•an FY21 budget amendment in the amount of $24,800 to fund the addition of a new performance measurement analytics and dashboard reporting software platform offered by Envisio, which Renshaw said would provide a boost to the county’s transparency. There is a $4,800 implementation and training fee in addition to the $20,000 software license. The agreement is for four years, and year one will be paid for with General Fund contingency money.
•a change in the BOC meeting times from 7 p.m. to 6 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month, starting in 2021.
•the appointment of Gallagher Insurance to serve as county’s property and liability insurance broker of record.
•adoption of medical flexible spending accounts and dependent care flexible spending accounts for county employees. There are no budget impacts associated with the new offerings.
•the appointment of Hannah Vicknair to the Keep Barrow Beautiful board to serve a term that will begin Jan. 1, 2021 and expire Dec. 31, 2024.
