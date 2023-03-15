Nationally recognized construction services firm, Carroll Daniel Construction Company, has acquired structural engineering firm, WMD Engineering Consultants of Bethlehem.
The acquisition was effective March 8, at which point, WMD Engineering Consultants transitioned to operating under the name, WMD Engineering, a Division of Carroll Daniel Construction.
The structural design firm will remain committed to actively serving its current clients and projects, while growing its portfolio under its new ownership, Carroll Daniel Construction.
WMD Engineering Consultants specializes in the design and analysis of concrete and steel structures and has been providing structural solutions to clients for over 20 years. With expertise in the automotive, industrial, distribution and movie studio markets, the firm is licensed in 25 states across the U.S. and serves a client base of industry leaders including FedEx, Saia, Frito-Lay, Pilgrim’s Pride, Versacold, Johnson Controls, Cinelease Studios and others. WMD Engineering Consultants’ industrial experience includes large distribution warehouses, refrigerated storage facilities and light and heavy manufacturing buildings.
“We are excited to be able to offer in-house resources and integrate a deeper level of structural design and analysis services to our clients. We have always been impressed with the level of client-focused service upon which WMD Engineering has built their reputation,” says Brian Daniel, president and CEO of Carroll Daniel Construction.
“The acquisition of this firm is a strategic and cultural fit for Carroll Daniel Construction, and one that will allow us to be able to better serve our existing and prospective clients and communities.”
The new operation of WMD Engineering, a Division of Carroll Daniel Construction, enhances Carroll Daniel’s position as a leading contractor in the industrial and commercial markets.
“Carroll Daniel Construction is the right partner for WMD Engineering because of its commitment to being a resource for its clients and its proven track record as mainstays in the industry,” said W. Michael Deloach, PE, director of engineering for WMD Engineering.
“By bringing the structural design services in-house, it bridges a gap in the construction process, giving the WMD and Carroll Daniel team the advantage to seamlessly deliver even more for our clients, and help them achieve their vision. We are excited for the partnership and growth ahead.”
You should list this as an advertisement. At least make a note that this is NOT a news story from Your Staff!
