Nationally recognized construction services firm, Carroll Daniel Construction Company, has acquired structural engineering firm, WMD Engineering Consultants of Bethlehem.

The acquisition was effective March 8, at which point, WMD Engineering Consultants transitioned to operating under the name, WMD Engineering, a Division of Carroll Daniel Construction.

Locations

(1) comment

roycebsims
Royce Sims

You should list this as an advertisement. At least make a note that this is NOT a news story from Your Staff!

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.