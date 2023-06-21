Thank Goodness It’s First Friday presents Celebrate Winder on July 7 to celebrate the city's 130th birthday.
The birthday bash will be an evening of celebrating Winder’s past and present momentum with live music, delicious food and fireworks.
Updated: June 21, 2023 @ 3:14 am
A live performance by the legendary Swingin' Medallions at 8 p.m.
In addition to the Swingin' Medallions, there will be a variety of food vendors, activities for kids and plenty of opportunities to dance the night away.
The event is sponsored by Akins Ford, Northeast Georgia Medical Center and BankOZK.
Admission to the event is free and everyone is invited.
