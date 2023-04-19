The campus at the Center for Innovative Teaching (former Russell Middle School building) will soon be undergoing a dramatic transformation. In a partnership with the Barrow Community Foundation (BCF), a destination playground and public park will be built on the campus with construction starting this summer. For details, visit the foundation's website.
The agreement with the BCF has been modified to account for changes to the campus development project. The scope was adjusted to focus on the campus over the next three years with a $5.5 million budget to build a playground and park.
