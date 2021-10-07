The Barrow County Chamber of Commerce will host candidate forums next week for the upcoming city council elections in Winder, Statham and Auburn. The forums are all open to the public and will include the candidates answering questions provided to them by the chamber's governmental affairs committee.
•The Winder forum will be held 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 11, at the Colleen O. Williams Theater, 105 East Athens St. In Ward 1, incumbent councilman Sonny Morris is being challenged by Melissa Baughcum, Yvonne Greenway and Matthew Redfern. In Ward 3, incumbent councilman Jimmy Terrell is opposed by Danny Darby. And incumbent councilman Chris Akins, who holds one of the two at-large council seats, is facing challenges from Stephanie Britt and Jerry Martin.
•The Statham forum will be held 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12, at the Statham Community Center, 336 Jefferson St. Five candidates — Debi Krause, Lee Patterson, Scott Penn, Janel Piper and Barnard Sims — are vying for three open seats.
•The Auburn forum will be held 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 14, at the Perry Rainey Center, 16 College St. Incumbents Bill Ackworth and Robert Vogel III and challenger Taylor Sisk are vying for two open seats.
